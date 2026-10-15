10 Earbuds That Outperform The OnePlus Buds 4

The Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 are pretty new, releasing in September 2026. They cost $129.99, same as the OnePlus Buds 4, and belong to the Anker family. Soundcore markets them primarily for calls, including a bone conduction sensor in addition to the microphones — something the Buds 4 don't have. They also offer more battery life; about 7 hours of playback per charge with ANC on, for a grand total of 27 hours when using the case, versus roughly 6 hours of playtime (up to 24 hours with the case) on the Buds 4.

The Liberty Buds 2 include the more modern Bluetooth 6.1 standard, compared to Bluetooth 5.4 on the Buds 4; Bluetooth 6.0 onward added a significant improvement in pairing speed, battery efficiency, and latency, among other things. Finally, the Liberty Buds 2 have a superior 10-minute fast charge that adds an extra 4 hours of listening time, compared to the Buds 4 getting about 3.5 hours extra playback time in the same time frame.

All of that's well and good, but how do the Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 stack up with reviewers? Quite well. They're praised for comfort and fit as well as surprisingly good call quality and noise cancellation. Having said that, the Buds 4 are very close in the race, including the same IP55 dust and water resistance, and similar weight at 4.73 grams each for each bud. The Buds 4 do have some advantages over the Liberty Buds 2, too, such as built-in AI translation. You can purchase the Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 on Amazon here.