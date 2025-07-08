OnePlus Buds 4 Review: Sound Quality, Battery Life, Midrange Value

The HeyMelody app allows you to control most of the aspects of the buds, including the equalizer, finding the earbuds, and turning on spatial audio. You can also set up what the app calls your "golden sound." This is a customized hearing profile.

Typically when you take this test, you sit in a quiet room while the app plays you a series of tones, usually from low to high. When you can no longer hear the tone, you tap a button and move onto the next one. HeyMelody's app take a different tack. It still plays the tone, but you adjust the volume using a slider until you can't hear it anymore.

I found this to be a better way to do this, because when the app lowers the tone volume, I often think I can hear a tone when I probably can't any more. This way, by adjusting the volume myself, I have more control over it so I can be more sure. Of course, at the end of the day, the Golden tone didn't seem to change the sound profile that much for me. Still, I like the feature.

What I don't like are the limited options you get for changing the controls. Unlike the Nothing Headphone (1) where you can make any gesture do anything, the OnePlus buds are very limited in how you can change the controls. It's a little frustrating.