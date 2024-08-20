OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Review: A Major Win For Top-Tier Earbud Audio

The sum of all parts. That's the best way to describe the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Building up on the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, the company took a solid formula and souped up the whole experience by giving an extra lift to the raw audio quality and addition of some new features. Now, there aren't any fundamental changes from a hardware perspective, with the exception of a bone conduction sensor to improve call quality.

This time around, the company has paid special attention to the design, ditching the boxy looks of its predecessor in favor of a OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro-esque format. Renowned Danish audio brand, Dynaudio, has once again lent a helping hand to tune the sound output and add a dedicated sound EQ of its own.

OnePlus has complemented its existing suite of personalization tweaks with a neat health-centric update, and improvements to the noise cancellation performance, as well. Overall, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 seems to be a well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds at $180, but not without a few hiccups and questionable product decisions along the way. OnePlus sent a pair of Buds Pro 3 to test for this review.

