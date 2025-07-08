OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) Review: Compact Android Smartwatch Takes One Big Feature Hit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched one of the most interesting wearables to date, mostly because of its exceptional battery life. The OnePlus Watch 3 uses dual-chip architecture to use one high-powered processor for the "smart stuff" and offloads most of the basic functions to a much more power efficient processor. It does this in a seamless way, so if I hadn't just told you there were two processors, you wouldn't notice.

When I reviewed the OnePlus Watch 3, I noted that I was "pining for OnePlus to launch a smaller OnePlus Watch 4." Well; wish granted! Now OnePlus has launched a newer, more svelte version of the watch, creatively enough called the "OnePlus Watch 3 43mm." The key difference, as you may have guessed, is (mostly) in the size. If you've read my OnePlus 3 review, you already know a lot, but not everything. There are a few other tweaks to it, including the price tag.

I've been using a OnePlus Watch 3 43mm review sample provided by OnePlus for two weeks, and this is my full review.