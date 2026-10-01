5 Highly-Rated Earbuds That Are Cheaper Than AirPods 5, Ranked By Price

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Apple launched the AirPods 5 on September 18, 2026 alongside their first foldable, the iPhone Duo, and the iPhone 18 Pro series. AirPods 5 are priced at $129 for the standard USB-C case model and $149 for the wireless charging version. For the first time, ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) comes standard on both models, with Apple claiming that the new chip cuts outside noise by up to 50 percent more than the AirPods 4. To be honest, that is a real upgrade and quite tempting to get one. But the reality is you don't actually have to go for it.

The five pairs of earbuds on this list all cost less than the cheapest AirPods 5, and the best part is that none of them are old, discontinued models that are available at dirt-cheap prices because a newer model has launched. Every pair is still sold new, still supported, and still earns great ratings on Amazon. Some earbuds even offer capabilities similar to what Apple is offering on its AirPods 5.

If you have ever wondered whether there is a genuine alternative to Apple's AirPods, then the short answer is yes. There are brands that hold their own without the premium pricing of Apple and are even great for iPhone owners. The following earbuds ranked, ranked by cost, all carry a lower price tag than the AirPods 5. We have also measured each one directly against the AirPods 5 so you know exactly what you will be gaining and giving up at every price point.