5 Highly-Rated Earbuds That Are Cheaper Than AirPods 5, Ranked By Price
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Apple launched the AirPods 5 on September 18, 2026 alongside their first foldable, the iPhone Duo, and the iPhone 18 Pro series. AirPods 5 are priced at $129 for the standard USB-C case model and $149 for the wireless charging version. For the first time, ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) comes standard on both models, with Apple claiming that the new chip cuts outside noise by up to 50 percent more than the AirPods 4. To be honest, that is a real upgrade and quite tempting to get one. But the reality is you don't actually have to go for it.
The five pairs of earbuds on this list all cost less than the cheapest AirPods 5, and the best part is that none of them are old, discontinued models that are available at dirt-cheap prices because a newer model has launched. Every pair is still sold new, still supported, and still earns great ratings on Amazon. Some earbuds even offer capabilities similar to what Apple is offering on its AirPods 5.
If you have ever wondered whether there is a genuine alternative to Apple's AirPods, then the short answer is yes. There are brands that hold their own without the premium pricing of Apple and are even great for iPhone owners. The following earbuds ranked, ranked by cost, all carry a lower price tag than the AirPods 5. We have also measured each one directly against the AirPods 5 so you know exactly what you will be gaining and giving up at every price point.
CMF Buds 2 Plus - $59
Whimsically-named tech company Nothing's budget sub-brand CMF released the Buds 2 Plus on April 28, 2025. Interestingly, it's the only earbud on this list with real Hi-Res Audio certification through LDAC, a wireless codec that carries more musical detail than the standard codec most cheap earbuds rely on. Additionally, the Buds 2 Plus features a 12mm driver along with the redesigned Nothing X app, giving you a surprising amount of control for $59 on Amazon. You also get a personalized hearing profile powered by Audiodo.
When comparing against the AirPods 5, the story gets interesting. AirPods 5 use AAC, not LDAC. This means, on paper, the CMF Buds 2 Plus can extract more detail out of a hi-res file, provided your phone supports LDAC (which iPhones don't). The CMF also comes with active noise cancellation, and our hands-on CMF Buds 2 Plus review found the ANC genuinely usable. Battery life is another talking point, as it splits the difference too. You can expect the CMF Buds 2 Plus to run about 8.5 hours per charge with ANC off, which is shorter than AirPods 5 but can be topped up by using the case.
On Amazon, the CMF Buds 2 Plus boasts a solid rating of 4.1 stars, with users frequently pointing out the sound quality and app as standouts for the price. CMF Buds 2 Plus punch above what you would expect under $60. For anyone chasing detail over polish, this is the one you should go for.
Sony WF-C510 - $68
The Sony WF-C510, launched in September 2024, only costs $68 on Amazon, but you shouldn't judge it by its price. This model comes with a compact case, with the earbuds now roughly 20 percent smaller than the older WF-C500, making them some of the most diminutive true wireless earbuds Sony sells. With the WF-C510, you get 11 hours of playback per charge and another 11 from the case, netting you 22 hours total.
The obvious trade-off of the WF-CG10s against the AirPods 5 is active noise cancellation. Apple made ANC standard across both AirPods 5 models this year, which deletes outside noise by up to 50 percent more effectively than before. The WF-C510 does not feature ANC and leans on passive isolation from its ear tips instead, and you will likely notice a real difference if you commute by train or plane. It's worth understanding how active cancellation actually works before deciding whether you will miss it, since it is more than a marketing buzzword — it actually involves creating sound waves that are the opposite of ambient noise, which cancel one another out.
However, Sony pulls ahead in everyday sound. The company's DSEE processing cleans up compressed audio, and you also get a real transparency mode and multi-device connect via Bluetooth, which lets you stay connected to your phone and laptop at once — something the base AirPods 5 simply cannot do. On Amazon, the WF-C510 carries a strong rating of 4.2 stars, with buyers consistently praising the sound for the price and the compact fit. TechRadar's testing also backs those claims, calling it one of the best cheap earbuds available right now.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE - $79.99
Samsung FE earbuds are the price-down versions of their premium ones. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE was launched last year for a price of $149.99, and it borrows the stem-style look of the standard Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. On top of this, it gets active noise cancellation and Gemini AI support, which you can access by long-pressing the stem and starting to talk to Google's assistant instead of pulling out your phone.
On Amazon, it is available for just $79.99 at time of writing, almost half of what the Apple AirPods 5 are available for. The comparison comes down to ecosystem rather than anything else. Samsung's earbuds support live translation through Gemini, and as highlighted by SlashGear when the feature was put against Apple's version, Samsung's approach can match AirPods Pro-level live translation for a lot less money. Notably, the base AirPods 5 model skips translation entirely. You can get a runtime of 4.5 hours with ANC on, comparable to AirPods 5's 5-hour ANC figure, and the Buds 3 FE also come with an IP54 rating for light splash protection.
The Amazon Rating on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE is 4.2 stars, with buyers often highlighting the sound and the surprisingly premium design for a budget Samsung earbud. According to SoundGuys, it is the "Goldilocks" of the Buds 3 lineup that balances price and performance well.
Soundcore Liberty 5 - $89.99
Anker's audio brand Soundcore launched the Liberty 5 in 2025 for $129.99. At this time of writing, it is the most feature-packed pair of earphones on this list and is available for just $89.99 on Amazon. Speaking of features, it comes with Dolby Audio support, LDAC for hi-res streaming, and Adaptive ANC 3.0, which rechecks your surroundings three times per second and has twice the voice-blocking power compared to the previous Liberty model. You get a battery life of up to 12 hours per charge, and 48 hours total with the case.
Compared with the AirPods 5, the Soundcore Liberty 5 costs quite less and also throws in noticeably more raw battery life and hi-res audio support than Apple's earbuds. AirPods 5 scores in areas such as Adaptive Audio blends ANC and Transparency, while you have to manually switch modes in Liberty 5 by pinching the stem. Do note that strong ANC numbers on a spec sheet do not always tell the whole story, as more decibels blocked on paper doesn't always mean a better everyday experience.
On Amazon, the Soundcore Liberty 5 holds a strong rating of 4.1 stars and is available in four color options. Buyers praise its noise cancellation and sound depth. Tom's Guide review also backs that claim, highlighting its strong noise cancelation and comfort as the earbuds' biggest strengths. For those who want an earbud with more battery than AirPods 5, this is the closest match here.
Beats Studio Buds+ - $99.95
Apple's own Beats brand released the Studio Buds+ in 2023 at a list price of $169.95. However, they regularly sell for a lower price (sometimes under $100) on Amazon, which is why they make a perfect alternative to the AirPods 5. Unlike Apple's own AirPods, the Studio Buds+ work equally well on iPhone and Android. You can also swap the open-ear AirPods shape for a sealed, in-ear tip design, which is more secure for workouts.
Because Beats is owned by Apple, the Studio Buds+ share a few AirPods 5 tricks. For instance, you get one-touch pairing and hands-free Siri, meaning you are not leaving the Apple ecosystem entirely. When it comes to trade-offs, you will be missing out on a bit of polish — the Studio Buds+ offer up to 36 hours combined with the case, which is longer than AirPods 5, but their ANC is not on par with Apple's latest 2026 improvements so do not expect better noise cancellation than AirPods 5. SlashGear's hands-on review of the Studio Buds+ calls them a genuine sweet spot for ANC earbuds at this price, also highlighting their snug, comfortable fit that holds up over long sessions.
The Studio Buds+ are available for $99.95 on Amazon at the time of writing this piece. Buyers have regularly praised its sound and the case's compact size. TechRadar also echoed that, praising it as a clear upgrade over the standard Studio Buds. At under $100, it's a real AirPods 5 alternative you can consider.
Methodology
To compile this list, we only considered earbuds that are currently available, not discontinued models being cleared out because something newer replaced them. Every pair here launched between 2023 and 2025, so if the price looks low, it is because the earbuds are genuinely affordable and take advantage of sales happening on Amazon worldwide.
We leaned heavily on Amazon ratings and written Amazon reviews, since ratings and reviews reflect real-world satisfaction across a large pool of everyday owners. We also took into account professional testing from outlets like TechRadar, SoundGuys, Tom's Guide, and SlashGear to confirm the scores lined up with actual hands-on use, not just marketing claims or review counts.