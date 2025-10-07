ANC Vs ENC Noise Cancellation: The Pros & Cons Of Each, Explained

Active noise cancellation (ANC) represents the noise-blocking technology which most consumers recognize as the primary noise reduction feature in headphones and earbuds. The system uses microphones to detect ambient sounds which it then counteracts with sound waves of an inverse frequency to eliminate background noise. The process of destructive interference acts as a sound reduction method which blocks your perception of outside noises. ANC technology can achieve noise reduction of 20-30 decibels below the original level depending on the quality of its implementation.

ANC technology comes in different types. Feedforward ANC uses external microphones to pick up noise outside the headphones. Feedback ANC uses internal microphones inside the ear cup, measuring what the listener actually hears. Hybrid ANC combines both methods for a broader range of cancellation, but it also requires more microphones and processing power, which adds to cost.

The technology provides optimal performance against low and mid-frequency noise sources which include airplane engine hums, traffic sounds, and office background noise. The system does not remove all background noises, but it does an excellent job of reducing constant sounds.

Environmental noise cancelling (ENC) is a related technology, but ultimately concerned with a different side of the modern headphone experience.