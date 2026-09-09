Anker Is Getting Rid Of Its Eufy And Soundcore Tech Brands – Here's What It Means For Users

Anker, which started off in 2011 as a small-time smartphone accessory maker — specializing in various types of chargers — has grown into one of the world's biggest accessory brands today. Once synonymous with phone chargers, Anker has a presence across multiple categories and makes a lot more products than just chargers. The way the company went about this was to create multiple sub-brands under its aegis. The most notable among these Anker-owned brands included the likes of Eufy (known for smart home products), SoundCore (audio products), and Solix (portable energy solutions). Despite the success of these brands individually, Anker has confirmed that it is unifying all five brands owned by it under a single brand entity.

It is pertinent to note that Anker isn't retiring its old brand names entirely. Instead, the company's existing sub-brands will be prefixed by the parent brand "Anker". So, Anker's audio-focused brand Soundcore becomes Anker Soundcore, Solix becomes Anker Solix, and Eufy will now go around as Anker Eufy. The two other brands that also get the treatment include Anker EufyMake (which will make personal creative tools), and Anker's bread-and-butter charging business, which has been rebranded to Anker Charging.

According to Anker, this new brand direction will help consumers understand that all these distinct brands come from the same parent brand, thereby solidifying their individual brand appeal and overall value. In addition to this rebranding exercise, Anker also announced its first standalone store on the planet in Berlin, Germany.