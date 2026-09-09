Anker Is Getting Rid Of Its Eufy And Soundcore Tech Brands – Here's What It Means For Users
Anker, which started off in 2011 as a small-time smartphone accessory maker — specializing in various types of chargers — has grown into one of the world's biggest accessory brands today. Once synonymous with phone chargers, Anker has a presence across multiple categories and makes a lot more products than just chargers. The way the company went about this was to create multiple sub-brands under its aegis. The most notable among these Anker-owned brands included the likes of Eufy (known for smart home products), SoundCore (audio products), and Solix (portable energy solutions). Despite the success of these brands individually, Anker has confirmed that it is unifying all five brands owned by it under a single brand entity.
It is pertinent to note that Anker isn't retiring its old brand names entirely. Instead, the company's existing sub-brands will be prefixed by the parent brand "Anker". So, Anker's audio-focused brand Soundcore becomes Anker Soundcore, Solix becomes Anker Solix, and Eufy will now go around as Anker Eufy. The two other brands that also get the treatment include Anker EufyMake (which will make personal creative tools), and Anker's bread-and-butter charging business, which has been rebranded to Anker Charging.
According to Anker, this new brand direction will help consumers understand that all these distinct brands come from the same parent brand, thereby solidifying their individual brand appeal and overall value. In addition to this rebranding exercise, Anker also announced its first standalone store on the planet in Berlin, Germany.
What changes for existing Anker consumers?
According to Anker, the aforementioned rebranding exercise will have no effect on the functionality, performance, or service-related aspects of existing Anker products. This is because the rebranding is a primarily internal change. Anker's businesses continue to be operated by the same parent company as before, and none of its sub-brands are being sold to or acquired by a third party.
So, a customer in possession of any Anker products will continue to enjoy the same warranty benefits as before and will have access to all software and firmware updates. Apps for the eufy and SoundCore brands will also remain functional, with no changes to the overall look and feel. These apps may individually get rebranded to reflect the updated brand names, but currently Anker hasn't announced any specific changes. Anker has also confirmed that consumers will soon have a central platform from where they'd be able to access support for purchased products, hinting that the overall costmer support may improve.
Even though this brand restructuring has just been announced, Anker expects a complete transition to the updated brand names over the next few years. While new products would immediately be subject to the changes, it might take a while before the company's older products make a complete transition. As for the dedicated websites for eufy and Soundcore, these platforms will continue to operate for now, but could eventually be taken down and redirected to a rebranded Anker website.