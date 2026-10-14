10 Midsize SUVs With Better Towing Capacity Than The Ford Bronco

You don't even need to leave Ford's dealership to find a midsize SUV that tows better than a Bronco. The Ford Explorer offers a standard towing capacity of 5,000 lbs, whether you choose the entry-level 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine or the optional 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. The latter option is available only on the Tremor, Platinum, and ST trims.

When we tested the current-generation Explorer in ST trim, we did what most buyers are likely to do: drive it around the suburbs. Despite the showy red accents and the promise of 400 horsepower on tap, most Explorers are likely to spend their lives on the daily commute.

A burst of spirited driving proved it could be pushed harder when needed, but drivers who want to regularly use its competitive towing capacity likely won't be racing people at stoplights.

In that sense, the Explorer ST shares some things in common with the Bronco — the appeal of what the SUV could theoretically do plays as big a part in its appeal as what drivers will actually use it for. The difference is that drivers who don't want the bragging rights of a top-spec model still get the same towing capacity from a base Explorer as they would from a growling ST variant. Plus, an Explorer tows 500 lbs more than even a top-spec Bronco.