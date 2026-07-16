Toyota's 2026 4Runner Makes Some Huge Promises, But Not Every Trim Delivers On Them

In the original 4Runner, the second row was optional; the 2026 4Runner can be had with a third row, now, though only on the SR5 (a $770 option) or Limited ($1,330) trims. That option adds a 50/50-split third row to increase seating from five to seven. Seating surfaces range from the SR5's cloth and the TRD Sport Premium's synthetic leather, to the Limited's genuine leather and my Platinum's premium hide. The TRD Sport adds heated front seats; the TRD Sport Premium gives the front seats eight ways of power adjustments and a heated steering wheel; and the Limited contributes ventilation to the front seats and dual-zone climate controls. Finally, the Platinum heats up the rear seats for the three second row occupants.

Speaking of the rear, I found accessing the back about as challenging as doing the same with my 1997 Toyota RAV4 five-door, as the rear door openings are a bit small. Legroom is about as small at 34.8 inches (the third row, by the by, offers 31.8 inches of space) while front occupants enjoy 41.8 inches. At least the power running boards on the Platinum (also available on the Limited; the Limited and TRD Off-Road also offer fixed boards) made it easier to get in and out.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Behind the 60/40-split second row, the 2026 4Runner may have less cargo space than you expected, depending on whether or not you opted for the i-FORCE MAX trims or a third row. Non-hybrid models without that third row offer 48.4 cubic feet with the second row seat backs upright, 90.2 cubic feet when folded. Hybrid models have 42.6 and 82.6 cubes respectively due to the higher loading floor, since the battery pack is mounted above the rear axle. The third row reduces space to 12.1 cubic feet with all seat backs up, increasing to 44.8 cubic feet with the third row down, and 84.1 cubes with the second row down, too.

The 4Runner still has the classic power rear glass for loading things like canoes and surfboards without opening the entire hatch. It can also tow up to 6,000 pounds when properly equipped, while the roof can support up to 165 pounds of gear during the drive to the campsite, and up to 770 pounds for overnight camping in the rooftop tent of your choice.