Toyota Land Cruiser: 7 Of The Most Reliable Model Years To Buy Used

Toyota, along with its luxury brand Lexus, has long been seen as one of the most reliable car brands on the market. Whether it's making sedans, pickup trucks, or SUVs, the Japanese automaker has truly cracked the code on making vehicles that last many years and put a lot less pressure on their owners' wallets at the mechanic. Their reliability is a major reason why five Toyotas are among the 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States.

Advertisement

The Toyota Land Cruiser was first known as a Jeep way back to the early 1950s, and it's had a long run since then. Although it's historically sold just a few thousand units per year, it remains an important symbol of the company's legacy. Because it's a Toyota, you should also expect the same reliability that you would get in all of the company's other vehicles.

The Land Cruiser is an intriguing prospect on the used market due to its durability. That said, you can't just go buy any Land Cruiser off the lot. There are more and less reliable model years, and if you want your investment to last, you want the best one possible. Based off of the number of complaints submitted by drivers and the number of recalls each year has been issued, we're going to spotlight seven reliable Land Cruiser model years for your garage.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]