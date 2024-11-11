Why The Original Toyota Land Cruiser Was Called A Jeep

The word jeep has a long history of use that stretches back to at least the First World War, where it was used to describe an untested piece of equipment or a new recruit. In 1940, the United States Army reached out to 135 automakers asking for a light reconnaissance 4x4. The resulting general-purpose (GP) vehicles built by Bantam, Willys, and Ford became collectively known as jeeps. It wasn't until 1950 that Willys-Overland officially trademarked the Jeep term, bringing us to the original Toyota Land Cruiser, which for its first four years of existence was actually known as the Jeep BJ because of some confusion regarding the local language.

Advertisement

1950 was a globally hectic year. As Willys trademarked Jeep, General Douglas MacArthur was still in Japan with a contingent of occupying American forces helping to rebuild the ravaged country. Then, the Soviet-backed North Koreans invaded South Korea, and America's focus shifted to helping stop the communist threat.

The U.S. military quickly realized they needed trucks and other vehicles for this new war, which Japanese manufacturers were already familiar with building. For instance, Tokyu Kurogane Industries built the Type 95, a compact scout reconnaissance car, and Toyota was a primary truck supplier, both used by the Imperial Japanese Army during WWII. A plan was formed to harness Japanese workers and factories to build vehicles locally that could then be used in whatever scenario might crop up in the region.

Advertisement