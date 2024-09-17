Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The Stovebolt Engine

Automaker Chevrolet is a legendary company responsible for some of the most popular vehicles ever made. The Corvette is a sports car legend, while the Chevelle reigns as the king of muscle cars. Meanwhile, the backbone carrying the weight of working America is the Chevrolet Silverado pickup. All of Chevy's iconic vehicles have been powered by what have been equally iconic power plants, including the small-block Chevy V8, the LS V8, and even the mighty 454 V8. However, these legendary V8s are all predated by an engine with an enduring legacy that may surprise even ardent Chevy fanatics, the Stovebolt Six.

Straight-six engines powered Chevrolet's first cars.The Series C Classic Six was a big 299 cubic-inch unit powering a limited production car from a company in its infancy, but it was too expensive and only lasted until 1914. As the company moved under the General Motors umbrella as the low-cost leader, its cars were all powered by a more economical four-cylinder. That changed in 1929 with the introduction of an all-new six-cylinder, which the company would put in cars advertised as being equipped with "a six for the price of a four." It was a smart move, as that engine powered millions of Chevrolets. It gained a nickname early on, the Stovebolt Six, and here are some things Chevy fans should know about it.

