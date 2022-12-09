Why Chevrolet's Copper-Cooled Car Was A Major Failure

In the midst of the chaotic modern-day automotive marketplace, with autonomous cars seeing setbacks on key integrations, ongoing debates about fuel choice – battery-driven electric? Hydrogen fuel cell? Solar power? – and the question of how sustainable personal cars even are as a concept, it might seem soothing to cast our eyes back to the early days of widespread car ownership, with domestically made rattletraps bumping cheerfully along at sedate speeds.

Or not. As MotorTrend reports, the U.S. car marketplace has always had its share of disasters. One failure, the catchily alliterative Copper-Cooled Chevrolet, made a valiant attempt to put General Motors clean out of business decades before it became the country's largest employer (with a market share of 44% of all U.S. auto manufacturing in 1941, per Britannica, and more than double the workforce of the next largest American enterprise in 1955, according to 247WallSt).

The foolish, doomed engineering innovation at fault? An air-cooled engine. In a masterclass on "right idea, wrong implementation," an engineering solution that would go on to power everything from your lawnmower to the original Porsche 911 nearly bankrupted GM in the 1920s.