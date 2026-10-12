14 Well-Rated USB-C Gadgets That Would Be Useful For Seniors

People often get more sentimental and emotional with age. Studies seem to agree that as time slips faster and faster through your fingers, you cherish it more. So when your parents, grandparents, or whoever ask for updates and photos, it's a big deal. An easy, more old-fashioned solution for them might be a digital picture frame, like this Frameo-powered one from Pastigio. Like so many devices these days, it has an app that lets you transfer photos and videos over Wi-Fi to give it a constantly rotating collection to display on the FHD touchscreen. However, since that might be intimidating for a senior, the picture frame also allows adding photos via external storage or over a wire.

Wired transfers on this particular model require a Windows PC. Simply connect it with a USB-C cable. Then, on the picture frame itself, go to Settings > Manage photos > Transfer from computer, and "Enable transfer from computer." From there, the photo frame gets detected as an external storage device, and photos can be copied directly into the DCIM folder. For most seniors, it won't be much more difficult than plugging in a USB thumb drive.

The only downside is that the Frameo-powered option we recommend is on the pricey side, at $129.99 — though it does frequently go on sale down to the $100 range. Having said that, competitors are sometimes priced even higher and may not include the same USB-C transfer capability.