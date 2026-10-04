9 Of The Best On-Ear Headphones You Can Buy In 2026

Using the same 45-millimeter drivers as seen in the ATH-M50x, the $239 Audio-Technica ATH-M60x is a good option for users who want to enjoy dynamic, engaging sound output. According to professional reviews, bass, treble, and the mid-range are clear and detailed, making these headphones apt for both casual and studio use. It's a lightweight device at just 7.7 ounces, but headphonecheck found that the headphones' loose fit makes them prone to slipping off in the gym or during a jog. Buy dedicated exercise headphones instead of using your usual pair in this situation. The slim design also doesn't inspire too much confidence when it comes to the ATH-M60x's durability, so try to avoid these drops.

The headphones also come with lots of accessories audiophiles will appreciate, and their wired nature will be appreciated by anyone who hates the two most common problems with wireless headphones: lower sound quality and high audio latency. Depending on your preference, you can attach one of three cables that come with the package to foster this connection. There are two straight cables with lengths of roughly 4 feet and 10 feet, along with a coiled cable that can be adjusted to fit within this range. All of these come equipped with a 3.5-millimeter connection, but you can also attach a ¼-inch jack to use it with professional studio equipment. There's also a carry pouch to safeguard this device when you pack it for your travels.