4 Common Problems With Wireless Headphones (And How To Fix Them)

Perhaps the most common problem wireless headphones can run into is connectivity issues. The only thing more annoying than a pair of headphones that refuse to connect to your phone or laptop is a pair that does connect but constantly cuts in and out, making it impossible to enjoy anything you're watching or listening to. If you've already tried disconnecting and reconnecting your headphones to your device multiple times, it's also worth completely removing (or forgetting) the headphones from your device's Bluetooth settings and establishing a fresh connection.

Once paired, use the companion app on your phone to check for any firmware updates your headphones may have available. These usually address major bugs like stability and performance. Bluetooth audio can also experience interference from other devices in the area. If you're in a location with a lot of Wi-Fi signals or other Bluetooth devices, your headphones may start cutting out.

As a last resort, you can also attempt to factory reset your wireless headphones. The process is often pretty simple and can resolve a multitude of issues. For instance, resetting a pair of AirPods is often as simple as pressing and holding the pairing button for 30 seconds. It also goes without saying that wireless headphones can still only maintain a stable connection within a certain range. If there are a lot of walls or objects between your phone or laptop and your headphones, you are more likely to experience connection dropouts.