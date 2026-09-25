5 Of The Best Under $50 Headphones On Amazon

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Not everybody has a budget to buy a premium headset that costs more than $300. Some people need a gadget that is sufficient for basic needs, like listening to music or podcasts on a train or flight. Thanks to the presence of so many brands on the market, there is a headphone for every price point today. With budget headphones, you get real, usable sound without breaking your bank. However, with so many options, it gets tricky to decide which one is just made for looks and which one actually provides you with good sound and value.

This is the exact reason why this list has been compiled. We scoured Amazon's headphone listings, looking for sub-$50 headphones that are worth every penny based on user feedback and professional reviews so that you don't have to rely on marketing copy to make a judgment. There are several electronics that you can buy for under $50 on Amazon (though prices have shot up for a few items), but the sub-$50 headphones have quietly become one of the most competitive categories on the market.

In this list, you will find headphones from some not-so-popular brands and popular brands alike. But the good thing is that some of them come with features such as noise cancellation, ensuring that nobody who bought them feels like they overpaid. These headphones do not come with any sort of compromise and are the best in this budget tier. Here are five headphones you can pick up from Amazon for under $50.