5 Amazon Electronics Deals Under $50 Worth Checking Out In August 2026
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It's easy to blow your budget on new electronics. In 2026, they shape nearly every area of our lives, including communication, entertainment, health and fitness, home security, and even daily chores. Technology also advances quickly, and many of us spend hundreds or even thousands every year on new phones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. Some gadgets are worth the price, but you don't always need to spend a lot of money to upgrade your tech.
Amazon is a one-stop shop for almost every category of electronics. When shopping on a strict budget, you can filter by price and see overall user ratings before you even click the item. The e-commerce company also offers plenty of product details and user reviews, allowing you to view specs, features, warranties, and more. Amazon offers millions of products, so it's tough to narrow down the best deals, but here are five well-rated electronics that are on sale in August. Before you buy, read a variety of reviews, including one-star evaluations, check the return window, and make sure the item is compatible with your other devices.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
Earbuds aren't for everyone — they can be irritating to wear, and some people prefer headphones for a fuller, richer sound. If you're on the hunt for a new set of headphones and you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, check out this Amazon deal for Sony Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. At the time of writing, these headphones are nearly 46% off, priced at $38.
Available in blue, brown, pink, and white, these headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, unlike some other budget headphones that die very quickly. They are rechargeable using a provided USB-C cable. If you're on the go, you can add 90 minutes of playtime with only three minutes of charging time. The headphones are lightweight, with swivel earcups that make them easy to put on and take off, and an adjustable headband for a perfect fit. They offer a multipoint connection that lets you connect to two devices at once.
The headphones connect to the Sony | Headphones Connect App and offer a variety of presets for different sound quality. You can also create and save your own settings. A built-in microphone means you can use the headphones for hands-free calling, and they are compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant. Larger headphones typically aren't as easy to misplace as earbuds, but if you do lose them, you can use the Google Find My Device app on your phone to find them. Interested buyers should note that these headphones do not offer noise-canceling.
Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub
There are plenty of perks to modern electronics. They're lightweight and usually very portable; they help us communicate almost instantaneously and keep us up to date on the world around us. However, those small, slim devices have a few drawbacks as well. Many newer laptops and tablets have only one or two USB ports, which can pose several challenges. To get around this limitation, users often invest in a USB hub like this one from Anker.
Usually $14.99, this hub is currently available for $7.99. Buyers should note that it is not designed to charge their electronics but to serve as an auxiliary USB connection point for their computer or other devices. It's heat-resistant and has four ports, allowing you to connect a keyboard, mouse, and other USB devices. Just remember there are a few things you should never plug into a USB hub, like high-bandwidth devices. It has a reinforced two-foot built-in cable along with a cable tie, giving you plenty of space to place the hub on your desktop without the cord getting in your way.
In addition to connecting your peripheral devices, this hub can transmit data at up to 5 Gbps, allowing you to quickly transfer music, photos, and even movies. It can be used with Windows and Mac operating systems, as well as Linux 2.6.14 or later. Amazon offers a 30-day return policy on this product, and Anker provides a standard 18-month warranty on all USB hubs.
Anona Pano 4K UHD Indoor Camera
If you're looking for a budget camera to keep an eye on your pets or an inexpensive security upgrade, this 4K camera from Anona is currently on sale for just under $34 and has a lot of bang for your buck. The camera offers Ultra High Definition (UHD) for clear videos, along with a professional-grade lens and 8x zoom. Intended for both people and pets, the camera can detect your cat, dog, or other companion; identify when a person enters its field of vision; and even notice a baby crying. You can enable alerts so that you receive detection notifications on your phone.
Unlike some indoor security systems that require multiple cameras for one room, the Anona Pano indoor camera offers a 360-degree pan. Users can also tilt the camera up to 110 degrees, and auto-tracking automatically follows any detected object. The camera can be set on a table or other hard surface or mounted on the ceiling, and it is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands to stream a live view.
Pets bring a lot of joy to your lives, but they can also bring a lot of mess. This camera offers personalized recorded voice messages that are triggered when a pet enters a specific area, helping you redirect your furry friend even when you're not home. It also has two-way audio, a privacy mode that stops both live view and recording with a simple click in your app, and local or cloud storage options.
SPOTMINDERS Wallet Tracking Card
Bluetooth tracking devices are a great way to keep personal items safe and secure. You can add one to your luggage when you travel, attach one to your keys, or even clip a tracker to your pet's collar. Apple AirTags are a popular choice, but they aren't always the best option, especially if you're trying to keep track of your wallet. AirTags are thick and round and can make your wallet lumpy or misshapen. You can buy a special wallet designed to hold an AirTag, but instead, you may want to check out this SPOTMINDERS tracking card, which easily slips into a wallet's credit card slot. Normally more than $45, this handy Bluetooth device is on sale for just over $32.
This card is designed to blend in with other cards in your wallet, offering discreet protection. It works with Apple's Find My feature and is compatible with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. If you have an Android device, you'll want to check out a different tracker, as this card is only compatible with Apple devices. If you lose your wallet, you can activate the 100dB speaker using Find My. You can also set up this tracker to alert you immediately if you leave it behind. Some Bluetooth trackers are not rechargeable, but the SPOTMINDERS card offers wireless charging on any standard charger. Only two hours of charging yields up to eight months of use. The card is also waterproof and can survive in depths of up to 3.3 feet for an hour.
70mai Dash Cam
Imagine a vehicle backs into you, and the driver tries to claim it was your fault, or your car is sideswiped and the offender runs instead of stopping. Outfitting your vehicle with a camera is never a bad idea, and it may even help you save a bit of money on your insurance bill. You can invest a lot in a dash cam, but budget dash cameras often do the job just fine, like the 70mai dash cam, currently on sale at Amazon for $29.98.
This 3-megapixel camera records in high-def and has a wide, 130-degree field of view. It is designed to pick up details even in low-light situations, and the built-in G-sensor detects shakes or collisions to trigger the camera even if you're not inside the car. If this happens, the owner receives a voice alert notifying them that the camera has been triggered. The camera automatically overwrites older footage with new recordings but also saves videos in an emergency folder if a collision is detected. The camera also supports a microSD card, which is not included.
The camera starts recording as soon as you turn it on, and it doesn't require a Wi-Fi connection while you're driving. If the camera is off and you want to take a photo or start recording while you drive, you can enable it with a simple voice command.