5 Amazon Electronics Deals Under $50 Worth Checking Out In August 2026

Earbuds aren't for everyone — they can be irritating to wear, and some people prefer headphones for a fuller, richer sound. If you're on the hunt for a new set of headphones and you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, check out this Amazon deal for Sony Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. At the time of writing, these headphones are nearly 46% off, priced at $38.

Available in blue, brown, pink, and white, these headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, unlike some other budget headphones that die very quickly. They are rechargeable using a provided USB-C cable. If you're on the go, you can add 90 minutes of playtime with only three minutes of charging time. The headphones are lightweight, with swivel earcups that make them easy to put on and take off, and an adjustable headband for a perfect fit. They offer a multipoint connection that lets you connect to two devices at once.

The headphones connect to the Sony | Headphones Connect App and offer a variety of presets for different sound quality. You can also create and save your own settings. A built-in microphone means you can use the headphones for hands-free calling, and they are compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant. Larger headphones typically aren't as easy to misplace as earbuds, but if you do lose them, you can use the Google Find My Device app on your phone to find them. Interested buyers should note that these headphones do not offer noise-canceling.