13 Gadgets Under $50 Users Say You Should Have If You Work From Home
Working from home has gradually changed how companies operate, opening up opportunities to grow teams internationally and collaborate seamlessly with coworkers on the other side of the planet. Particularly during the COVID lockdowns, remote work has become even more popular, as has hybrid working, providing endless amounts of flexibility.
As the work-from-home culture has grown, the number of manufacturers tailoring production lines to offer all the equipment needed has also rapidly expanded. Choosing high-quality gear is, of course, crucial for an effective remote workflow, but the price tags of these gadgets can easily move out of the budget range. Luckily, there are still some great products out there that you can pick up for less than $50, all of which can have a positive impact on your quality of life behind the desk at a remote position. Here's a look at 13 gadgets that users say are ideal for those who work from home.
Logitech Brio 100 Webcam
If you work from home, there's a good chance that your role requires you to take on quite a few meetings or calls, often both. Clear communication between teams is crucial, so you don't want your technology to let you down in the most important moments at your workstation. If calls are essential, a clear, high-quality camera will be a staple gadget in your setup, which is subsequently one of the most competitive areas of the industry.
There's no shortage of solid options for you to choose from, but on a budget, it's tough to beat Logitech's Brio 100 HD camera, which ticks all the boxes for working from home. Currently priced at $39.99 on Logitech's website and on Amazon as standard, this small, minimal webcam records at full 1080p HD quality, with helpful features such as auto-light balance, a built-in microphone, and a sliding privacy shutter for the times you're away from your workstation. According to the camera's owners, it's ideal for virtual meetings due to its straightforward setup and clear image quality.
Amazon Echo Pop
There aren't many brands that have as much presence in the smart home technology space as Amazon, thanks to its lineup of Echo smart speakers. The Dot has been the key product for the past few years with its vast array of features, but if you want to save a little extra money, the smaller Pop device comes with all the essential features you'd expect from a smart speaker, albeit losing out on things like motion detectors and temperature sensors. Amazon has the current-generation Echo Pop listed for $39.99.
Although it lacks a few features, the Pop can still use Alexa to control compatible smart devices, including lights, plugs, and thermostats. You'll typically need to give the Pop more voice commands due to the lack of sensors for the last task, but it still has the ability to set up your home office just the way you want it to. And, it's a great speaker for listening to podcasts, the radio, or your own playlists while at work. With over 96,000 reviews on Amazon, the Echo Pop's 4.7-star rating is earned through its clear audio, active responses, and compact design that blends in anywhere in your home.
JLab Talk Go Microphone
Many of the best cameras designed for at-home workstations will come with a built-in microphone, but as it's not the gadget's primary function, there's a strong chance the audio quality won't match the visuals. Investing in a small yet high-quality microphone from a reputable brand will be just as important for an effective work-from-home setup, especially for those calls and meetings, to make sure communication is crystal clear.
JLab has been a leader in offering affordable mics that don't sacrifice too much on capability, with the Talk Go coming with an impressive spec sheet to say the least. Priced at $49 on the brand's official website and Amazon, you get a resolution of 96 kHz, which is more than enough for typical meetings and calls. You can also choose between cardioid and omnidirectional pattern modes, depending on which setting works best for your space. An easy-to-use mute button sits under the main body of the mic to switch yourself off for a moment after speaking.
Creative Pebble V3 Speakers
The third cornerstone piece of equipment that'll be needed for many work-from-home setups is a good set of speakers. Again, while many gadgets will have speakers built in, including monitors, cameras, and smart hubs like the Echo Pop, the best audio tends to come from purpose-built products. Outside of calls, clearer background noise is always a plus. Creative offers a wide range of speakers at different price points, with the Pebble range setting the standard at the more affordable end of the segment. The Pebble V3s may be your best option under the $50 mark.
The V3 series isn't quite as good as the more expensive Pro range, but it still earns its standard price tag of $44.99. Still using the 2.0 speakers introduced in 2022, the latest V3 speakers come with 2.25-inch drivers that make the speakers 50% louder than the old generation, as well as putting the brand's Clear Dialog system to good use, which amplifies the voices picked up and drowns out any background noise, perfect for calls. Being super small, owners consistently note how easy they blend in with any space, alongside clear audio on calls and while listening to music.
Anker MagSafe Charging Stand
When it comes to home workstations, fewer wires in your way is better. This certainly isn't an urgent issue that'll stop you from doing any work, but having a clear space can do wonders for mental clarity. An untidy desk may lead to a cluttered mind. At home, there's a good chance your phone will be with you, potentially being a great tool for working alongside acting as a hub for other smart devices you have on tap. Instead of a traditional charging cable, opting for a simple standing charging station can help streamline your space in a couple of key ways.
Anker's MagSafe charging stand is a consumer favorite when considering the brand's ever-expansive list of gadgets in this space. The wireless stand comes with 15W charging capabilities, but note that Android-powered phones won't work, as they don't come with Apple's MagSafe built in. Purchasing a MagSafe ring is a great idea to reap the benefits of these chargers. This charger is actually part of my own current work-from-home setup. Having my phone on charge in clear view, but not front and center, prevents me from searching for notifications without taking up much space on my desk. Amazon prices it at $33.99 at the time of writing.
Rain Design mStand
Another great gadget for saving some space while enhancing your workflow is a solid, high-quality laptop stand. Raising your laptop can provide both you and your workstation with plenty of benefits, whether that's helping out with ventilation or improving your overall posture by having the laptop sitting at eye-level. Particularly when your monitor sits higher than your laptop, having both screens on the same level can increase productivity more than you might realize.
You need a lot of trust in the product if you're going to put your laptop at a decent height off the desk, which is exactly what buyers of the Rain Design mStand note as one of the product's key features. Currently priced at $39.90, down from $49.90, this stand should keep your laptop firmly in place, even if you still use it to type instead of connecting an external keyboard to it. The design of the stand also helps hide wires, keeping your setup even more clutter-free.
Logitech M720 Triathlon
Mice have been a core product in Logitech's production line for decades, ever since the P4 hit the market in 1982. Fast forward to 2025, and the brand remains a go-to destination for high-quality ergonomic gadgets, catering to both budget and high-end needs. The M720 Triathlon wireless mouse is a budget choice explicitly engineered for comfort and precision. Logitech makes some attractive claims at its $44.99 price point, and according to user reviews, it lives up to its promises.
A slightly smaller mouse than others in the lineup, the M720 Triathlon comes with 1000 DPI, which is plenty for most tasks at home. You also get high-precision tracking and a hyper-fast scroll wheel, with a battery that can last up to 24 months. Most of all, however, the mouse receives an abundance of praise for its comfort-first design, making it a great choice at its price point for lengthy sessions at your desk. You'll also be able to use three different devices at once, perfect if you have a laptop on the go alongside a main desktop.
Anker USB Hub
With so many different gadgets on the market today, it becomes quite easy to run out of space to plug everything in, especially if you're using a laptop as your main base. With many remote jobs requiring hard drives for footage and external files, having more ports on hand can help you save time at a minimal cost.
There's no shortage of USB hubs online, but you want to make sure the product you're getting is reliable, even if it's one of the cheapest gadgets we have on this list. Once again, turning to Anker, the Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub won't get in anything's way, and for only $9.99 on either Anker's website or Amazon, it can add so much practicality to your workflow. Owners credit the hub's transfer speeds as one of the highlights, capable of 5Gbps, as well as a simple setup process that belies how handy the gadget can be.
Quntis ScreenLinear Monitor Light
There are several reasons why a monitor light is a worthwhile investment. Your home office may not receive much natural light, or you may prefer working later in the day, so having a simple and effective way to keep your setup evenly lit is definitely something worth investing in. Standard desk lamps and overhead lighting can do a good job, but a monitor light can also help to reduce overall eye-strains during long work sessions by reducing the contrast between your screen and the darker surroundings.
Like a few other gadgets on this list, there are plenty of monitor lights to choose from on the major outlet websites, but the Quntis ScreenLinear model offers some of the best reviews on Amazon. It uses 75 LEDs angled at 45 degrees when attached to your monitor, preventing any glare from hitting the screen. You can also control the settings via touch or remote control. Amazon lists the product at $42.99 as standard, with a 7% discount at the time of writing.
Corosi Coffee Warmer and Mug
Working from home will most likely give you easier access to your favorite refreshments throughout the day compared to a traditional office setting. While you'll have more freedom in that sense, going back and forth from your kitchen to your workstation can still be a bit of a hassle. Outside of the common gadgets that we've covered on this list, ensuring you're well-equipped for various aspects beyond your work will only bring benefits.
Most of us love a coffee in the morning, but not quite as much after it goes cold. Corosi's original coffee warmer can help counter that, with the brand's small device allowing you to set your personal temperature preferences for not just coffee, but any drink you want to keep warm after forgetting about it when diving head-first into your work. You can pick one of these up for $39.99 from Corosi's website. Some users are surprised by how beneficial a gadget that can easily be overlooked has been for their productivity, with thousands of reviews on Amazon affirming that the nearby comfort of a warm drink is a welcome addition to the home workspace, with an overall 4.5-star rating.
Logitech Signature K650
We've covered Logitech's affordable mice earlier on, but the brand's industry-leading keyboards shouldn't be ignored. Once again, Logitech offers a keyboard for all uses, whether that's gaming or long working hours. For the latter in particular, Logitech goes to extra lengths to ensure its keyboards are built for long-lasting comfort, and you don't have to pay triple figures to experience it.
For some time, the wireless Logitech Signature K650 was my go-to keyboard for longer hours at the desk, which, at its current price point under $45 on Amazon, is still tough to beat for overall comfort. Only the brand's MX Keys keyboard has surpassed it in our opinion. Logitech uses deep-cushioned keys for this product to ensure smooth typing throughout your work session, along with the integrated palm rest positioned perfectly. While a great keyboard if you're home alone, other owners of the K650 note how it's also a great choice for a shared workspace, keeping the noise to a minimum with its incredibly soft typing.
Odistar Desk Vacuum Cleaner
While we do our best to keep our work-from-home setups as clean as possible, making a mess is bound to happen at some point. Even if you keep your gadgets and surfaces free of grit and dirt, dust can still easily accumulate. This next product isn't one that will complement your setup, but rather help keep it as clean as possible.
A standard brush down will usually do the trick, but to make sure you clean up every bit of mess and maintain your workstation in top operating condition, a compact desk vacuum is the best tool for the job. Specifically, the model from Odistar has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five with almost 18,000 reviews on Amazon. Owners cite how easily it can pick things up, with its cordless design making it super easy to grab and clean in an instant when deep into your working day. Amazon currently lists the vacuum for under $20.
JBL Tune 510BT
Speakers can do the job perfectly if there's no reason to keep the noise down in your home office, but opting for a good pair of headphones can both quiet things and provide privacy if you aren't the only person working from home. Furthermore, you won't miss anything important during those calls and meetings. When it comes to offering high-quality headphones, JBL sells one of the best options for under $50.
As standard, the JBL Tune 510BT headphones come in at $49.95, but the brand is selling them at a discounted price of $29.95 at the time of writing. Features such as noise-cancelling are reserved for the models that are priced above $50, but the 510BTs are still well-equipped for all your working-from-home activities, whether that be on a call or listening to music. Owners point out how easy they are to use for quick meetings, with the Pure Bass technology offering great audio quality for a set on the budget end of the market.
Methodology
In order to select the products for this list, we looked at consumer reviews across different websites to ensure they make for effective work-from-home gadgets, cross-referencing them by using real-world experience with some of the chosen products. All gadgets can be purchased for under $50 from a variety of outlets at the time of writing.