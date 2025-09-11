13 Overlooked Smart Gadgets Users Say Are Worth Trying For Yourself

Home air purifiers are fairly common. These devices don't take up much space and are portable enough to be carried to whichever room needs a refresh. They also work well without smart technology, so it's understandable to wonder whether this appliance needs the smart aspect. As with any smart versus traditional device, smart air purifiers offer a few advantages you might appreciate.

For starters, you can control your smart air purifier from your phone. This might mean turning the device on or off, setting schedules, or integrating it with your smart home system. You can also get real-time air quality data and alerts about your filter's lifespan, allowing you to proactively replace it and maintain clean air. For example, the Rabbit Air A3 is fully controlled by your phone, letting you change fan speed and lights, set schedules, and see when and how it's used. It also includes customizable filters for specific toxins, such as smoke, pet hair, or other allergens, plus decorative images for the front of the unit to turn a boring appliance into a work of art. One Amazon customer mentions they weren't sure if the Wi-Fi connectivity would be worth it, but they appreciate how "the A3 is able to communicate the concentration of particulates in the air, and what size they are. It shows a visual indicator of filter life — no more guessing when the 'replace filter' light is going to illuminate."