13 Overlooked Smart Gadgets Users Say Are Worth Trying For Yourself
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart technology gets a lot of hype, but some gadgets sound so quirky or single-use that most people think they're completely unnecessary. You might wonder whether you really need a smart plug for a coffee maker or a voice-activated light strip that goes behind the TV. They might sound hokey, but smart devices that many people are quick to dismiss are also the ones others swear by. You might find them surprisingly useful if you give them a chance.
In many cases, the worthwhile smart gadgets are the ones that don't dominate tech headlines. These small, overlooked tools quietly make your day easier, taking the guesswork out of daily tasks or smoothing out little annoyances. And in many cases, these overlooked gadgets cost less than the ones you usually associate with the smart tech world. Here's a closer look at 13 smart gadgets that tend to fly under the radar but are worth a second glance.
Smart air purifier
Home air purifiers are fairly common. These devices don't take up much space and are portable enough to be carried to whichever room needs a refresh. They also work well without smart technology, so it's understandable to wonder whether this appliance needs the smart aspect. As with any smart versus traditional device, smart air purifiers offer a few advantages you might appreciate.
For starters, you can control your smart air purifier from your phone. This might mean turning the device on or off, setting schedules, or integrating it with your smart home system. You can also get real-time air quality data and alerts about your filter's lifespan, allowing you to proactively replace it and maintain clean air. For example, the Rabbit Air A3 is fully controlled by your phone, letting you change fan speed and lights, set schedules, and see when and how it's used. It also includes customizable filters for specific toxins, such as smoke, pet hair, or other allergens, plus decorative images for the front of the unit to turn a boring appliance into a work of art. One Amazon customer mentions they weren't sure if the Wi-Fi connectivity would be worth it, but they appreciate how "the A3 is able to communicate the concentration of particulates in the air, and what size they are. It shows a visual indicator of filter life — no more guessing when the 'replace filter' light is going to illuminate."
GPS pet tracker
Even the most loyal pets can wander away from home. Whether your pet is always outside or spends most of its time indoors, a pet GPS tracker can be a lifesaver. These smart devices let you track your pet's whereabouts from your phone. Ideally, you'll be reunited faster and keep your pet out of harm's way.
GPS trackers like the Petcube are made for pet collars (unlike generic tracking devices like the Apple AirTag). They sync to your phone so you can see your pet's real-time location wherever they roam. If your pet wanders off, there's a Lost Dog mode that you can activate, designed to give you a quick response. You can tell the Petcube tracker to play a sound or light up to help you find your pet faster. There's also a built-in "safety fence" where you can set boundaries for your pet and get alerts if they cross them, so you know they might be on the move. The Petcube tracker has up to a 30-day battery life and charges in an hour. As one customer mentions, "My lovely wife accidentally let the dog run off a couple days ago and the Petcube worked great. I was able to track him per GPS signal, to the exact spot."
KeySmart SmartCard
Tracking devices like Apple AirTags are made to help you avoid losing important things, like your car keys or luggage. But their size and shape aren't always practical. Other solutions exist, like the KeySmart SmartCard tracker, which gives you the same advantages as more mainstream options.
The KeySmart SmartCard is about the size of a credit card (same length, just double the thickness) and fits in a standard card slot in your wallet. It works with the Find My app on iPhone and sends you alerts if you leave belongings behind. And if you have that panic moment where you can't find your wallet (or backpack or laptop bag or whatever item contains your SmartCard), you can play a sound to help locate it. It has up to five months of battery life and is waterproof for up to an hour. When you need to recharge it, you can drop it on any wireless charger — no cables required. One reviewer shares their experience: "Left my wallet at a café, saw it on Find My, and got it back right away. Felt great knowing the card had me covered." The KeySmart SmartCard starts at $39.99.
Smart countertop oven
Between standard ovens, stovetops, air fryers, toasters, and grills, most people have multiple ways to create a fully cooked dinner. Toaster ovens (small countertop appliances that do only a fraction of what a regular oven can) aren't as popular as they used to be, and the smart countertop oven looks similar with a few upgrades. It's easy to see why these appliances get passed over, especially when you're short on space and don't want extra tools taking up room.
The smart countertop oven might be an exception. These appliances heat quickly since they're smaller. Some can bake, toast, air fry, and slow cook, and they tend to be quieter than air fryers. The biggest advantage: They have pre-programmed settings for popular recipes, so there's less guesswork. For example, the Tovala smart oven cooks a wide range of meals with the scan of a QR code. You can cook multiple things at once, like a main dish and sides, and the oven automatically adjusts temperature and cooking times so each item is cooked properly and ready together. You can order meals from Tovala or prepare your own from the store and input ingredients into the app. One Amazon customer says in their review: "I went by the instructions in the app and went from fridge to cooking in under 3 minutes ... The BBQ steak had an option for less cooked or more cooked and I chose less cooked and I was in love."
Smart pet water fountain
Most people keep their pets hydrated with a regular bowl of water. That's usually enough and much cheaper than getting something like a smart pet water fountain. But smart fountains have a place in the pet world too, especially if you're not always home to monitor your pet's water bowl.
A smart pet water fountain comes with an app that helps you stay on top of cleaning, water quality, and water levels. For example, Petcube's smart pet water fountain will remind you when it's time to replace the water filter so your pet can continue drinking fresh, clean water. Petkit's Eversweet Solo 2 cat water fountain alerts you when the water is low so you can refill your cat's bowl. Both operate on motion sensors, pumping clean water into the basin as your pet needs it. This helps prevent entire water bowls from becoming contaminated with bugs, pet hair, or dirt. One customer on Amazon says this about the Petkit: "I noticed both of my cats drinking more almost immediately after switching to this. The elevated design is comfortable for them, and the wireless feature makes it easy to clean and refill." Petkit's Eversweet fountain is on Amazon for $59.99, while Petcube's fountain starts at $99.99.
Yoto Player for kids
The average kid spends about 7.5 hours on screens every day. From back-to-school needs to entertainment, much of what we do happens on a screen, and parents are looking for creative ways to reduce it. While there isn't much they can do about schoolwork, they can limit other screen use for their kids, and the Yoto Player is among the smartest.
This standalone audio device gives kids a new way to fall in love with reading. Rather than using a smartphone or e-Reader to navigate a digital library, the Yoto Player uses "book cards" and reads the story to your child. They can listen to the story instead of straining their eyes on a screen, keeping them away from bright LED lights that might affect productivity, focus, and sleep quality. The smart player comes with a parent app to create stories and recordings, or add digital book cards to your library. The player also doubles as a timer, alarm clock, sleep machine, and podcast player. As one Amazon parent mentions, "No fiddly screens, no ads, no worries about what your child is being exposed to. It's 100% safe and age-appropriate." The Yoto Player sells for $109.99, with a miniature version retailing for $79.99.
Smart photo frame
Film cameras and physical photo albums aren't as popular as they used to be, but the memories they capture are as important as ever. Most people have smartphones and use them to document their most important moments. And while social media provides a way to share photos with friends and family, a digital photo frame like the Skylight Frame offers a more personalized solution.
The Skylight Frame lets you send photos to others using an app. You take the photo, upload it to the app, and then the recipient sees the image displayed on their digital photo frame. This gives you more control over who sees your photos; in other words, you don't have to upload them to social media for all to see. The photo frame connects to Wi-Fi and plays photos like a never-ending slideshow. Hang it on the wall and it becomes an interactive piece of art that captures your most precious memories in one place. It's especially helpful if you have loved ones who aren't on social media. The frame has earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with almost 25,000 reviews. One reviewer says: "Upload speed is excellent; photos sent from my phone showed up on the frame almost instantly, which makes sharing memories with family incredibly satisfying." You can get the Skylight Frame on Amazon for $159.
Owlet smart sock for infants
As a new parent, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the baby gear and equipment others swear by. From monitors with cameras to seats that bounce, cradle, and sway, many parents get caught in the moment and struggle to decide what they really need and what they can do without. The Owlet Dream Sock is one that might get dismissed but actually brings a lot of peace of mind.
The Owlet is a wearable baby monitor that provides real-time insights into your baby's oxygen and heart rate. If it gets an abnormal reading, you'll get an alert immediately. It also keeps track of your baby's sleep quality so you can see how much they're sleeping (and when). The Dream Sock has earned a 4.2-star rating on Amazon with more than 4,000 ratings. One customer says: "The Owlet Dream Sock has been an absolute lifesaver for our family. My son was a NICU baby ... This device let us keep track of everything, including his sleeping schedule, which gave me and my husband so much peace of mind." The Owlet Dream Sock sells on Amazon for $299.
Smart toothbrush
You might not have thought a toothbrush with an app is something you'd ever need. But don't write it off just yet; some users swear by smart toothbrushes that track their brushing habits and their kids' brushing habits.
Oral B's iO series of toothbrushes are a prime example of smart dental tech. The toothbrush includes a pressure sensor to detect when you might be brushing too hard. A green light while brushing indicates you're applying the right amount of pressure, while a red light shows you when to ease up. Since it's electric, the toothbrush does most of the work, so you don't have to worry about aching teeth and gums when you're done. A two-minute timer ensures you're brushing for the recommended amount of time. There are also three cleaning modes (sensitive, whitening, or general brushing) to help you reach your brushing goals. It has earned a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from more than 13,000 customers. One user says: "The pressure sensor is the star — it not only flashes red if I press too hard but also slows the motor, forcing me to ease up." The Oral B iO series toothbrush sells on Amazon for $100.
Smart Nora anti-snoring device
Snoring is a global problem that many spouses are ready to solve for their partners. There is no shortage of devices that promise a more restful night's sleep, from mouth guards and chin straps to nose strips and electrical "shockers." A smart device might be the one to rule them all, according to users. As one Smart Nora customer states: "This has been exceptional, worked from first night used. My wife indicates that as soon as I start making any snoring sound, Nora kicks in and I stop snoring right away."
This anti-snoring device is quiet and unobtrusive. It works by detecting when snoring starts, then gently inflates a pillow to raise the snorer's head and open the airways. The external component, called a pebble, listens to the user while they're sleeping and aims to predict when snoring is about to occur. This way, the pebble can begin inflating the pillow insert to move the head and reduce snoring and its effects, ideally before it starts. It's like an early detection system, one that reduces snoring without disturbing you. The Smart Nora sells for $499 and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Smart smoke detector
Most homes have at least one smoke detector, and it's usually something you don't think about until it's time to change the battery. Like many basic home appliances, smoke detectors have gotten smart upgrades, and they offer more than their basic counterparts.
For starters, smart smoke detectors can send notifications to your smartphone when you're not at home. If a fire breaks out, you can notify a neighbor to call emergency services on your behalf. Smart detectors can also differentiate between real fires and cooking fumes, so your alarm isn't likely to go off the next time you burn a batch of cookies in the oven. The X-Sense Smart Wi-Fi Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Combo is one example, and a customer said: "My old alarms I never knew if they were working or not. These are great because the app notifies you of everything as well as the actual alarm." You can get a 3-pack of the X-Sense on Amazon for $135.99.
Smart hair styling tools
Hair tools aren't so advanced that they do all the work for you, but smart hair stylers are about as close as it gets. Smart curling irons, hair dryers, and straightening irons monitor the amount of heat on the hair and adjust accordingly so you don't scorch your locks. Many of these tools also include ionic technology that speeds up drying time without burning the hair or creating frizz. The goal: faster, easier, more consistent styling for hair that looks healthier.
Dyson's Airwrap Co-anda2x Multi-Styler and Dryer is one example of a smart styling system. It includes multiple attachments, like a loop brush, curling barrel, and dryer, to help you achieve different hairstyles with a single device. One of its defining features is its app, where you can create a hair profile. It connects to the tool and helps create the ideal timing to wrap, curl, and set your hair. An RFID chip recognizes each attachment as you use it and gives you tips in real time. You can also create custom settings for heat and airflow. And if more than one person in the house uses the Co-anda styler, each can have their own profile with their own settings. The Co-anda2x Multi-Styler and Dryer retails on Amazon for $699, but Dyson also offers similar smart styling sets at lower price points.
Smart plant growing pots
Forgetting to water or care for your plant feels almost as bad as stepping on a LEGO. One minute you're happy to be growing life in your home, and the next minute you realize it's been a week or more since you last watered it. Smart plant pots remove the burden of remembering to care for your plants so you can keep them healthy.
This smart plant pot makes your plant feel more like a pet. Its Tamagotchi-style look and feel monitor water levels and even include a reservoir of backup water that it feeds to your plant intermittently. You can check the real-time status of your plants through the app, including the temperature and humidity of the room they're in, so you can optimize their care. Or, if you don't like the idea of a plant pot that smiles back at you, there are also smart moisture sensors that send you alerts when soil gets dry. This smart plant pot is on Amazon for $76.99, and one user said: "It lets me know when the plant needs water, if the light is too strong or too low, and even reacts when I touch it."
How we spotted these overlooked smart gadgets
The world of smart gadgets keeps gaining real estate, which leaves a lot of cool gadgets under the radar. We make it a point to keep our eyes and ears open to new tech and learn what we can about it. Sometimes this means testing it ourselves, and sometimes we rely on other trusted publications or real user reviews. In this case, it was a bit of both. If we have firsthand experience with a product, we compare it to the experiences of multiple other customers. We check not only star ratings but also the number of total reviews and their legitimacy. Our goal is to recommend only products we'd use ourselves.