13 Back-To-School Tech Finds You'll Want To Use Every Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Back-to-school means new adventures for students and their parents. And for many, those new adventures come with a shopping list. Every school year brings a new learning curve, no matter how long you've been in the game. Everyone's juggling unfamiliar commitments and the never-ending demand of homework and extracurriculars. The right technology anchors it all and can help you (and your kiddos) feel more centered and focused.
These 13 back-to-school tech finds help make your life easier, even if it's just in a small way. From the moment your feet hit the floor in the morning to managing evening sports and getting ready for bedtime, a well-thought-out solution can ease the stress of new routines and help everyone in the family build better habits. And maybe, just maybe, look forward to the new school year. Here are some of the top tech for parents and students to add to your back-to-school shopping list.
Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port
A new backpack ranks as one of the most quintessential items on any back-to-school list, no matter the age or grade. Backpacks have come a long way over the years, evolving from a collection of storage pockets with zippers to include tactical features, like laptop padding and built-in charging cables. This waterproof laptop backpack from Bange is a classic example of tech-forward design. It's stylish enough to carry every day without standing out too much while offering convenience and purpose that ordinary backpacks can't match.
Designed for carrying laptops (among other things), this backpack includes multiple side pockets for smaller items and a divided pocket for papers, folders, and other things you need at a moment's notice. The multipurpose strap comes in handy to hang sunglasses, keys, or other items you need quick access to. A USB charging port on the side lets you connect your own power bank to charge your small devices on the go (think headphones, cell phones, and tablets). It's a thoughtfully designed setup that helps you stay organized and prepared, and makes a great travel companion outside of school. You can find this one on Amazon for $65.99.
Yoto Player
The average child spends a good chunk of their day on screens, both inside and outside the classroom. Classwork is increasingly being done on computers and Chromebooks, with TV and video games to follow after the final bell. Parents wanting their kids to spend more time off screens might have an easier time with tools like the Yoto Player.
Yoto is a screen-free audio device that grows with your child's interests. It's a music player, storyteller, toothbrush timer, night light, clock, and audio gaming device in one. The okay-to-wake timer shows your younger kids whether it's time to get up in the morning or try to go back to sleep. Kids can insert book and game cards into the machine to keep them learning and entertained, all without a screen in sight. Yoto also has an educational podcast just for kids, as well as radio stations, timers, sleep sounds, and even an app where you can sync your phone to their device and customize it to your preferences. Yoto's VIP club options help you build your Yoto card library and give you access to original content. The player sells for $99, with memberships starting at $4.99 per month.
Mini Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner
A mini vacuum cleaner for your keyboard is the unsung hero of back-to-school tools. Students of all ages use computers in some capacity, and the screen tends to dominate schoolwork for middle schoolers and up. When students are banging out papers or studying for tests, their brain-fuel snacks can end up in unwanted places, like the crevices in between their keyboard keys. Eventually, the space bar starts crunching back.
A mini keyboard vacuum cleaner keeps crumbs away from the workspace. Solutions like the Hayousui handheld computer vacuum are designed to reach tough places. This one includes a brush attachment and an elongated narrow nozzle to sweep and suck small debris away. It's small enough to toss in a backpack or laptop bag for on-the-go cleaning, and powerful enough to handle pet hair, food crumbs, paper scraps, dust, and ash. Bonus tip: it also makes a great handheld car vacuum for cleaning up those after-school snacks. You can get the Hayousui handheld computer vacuum on Amazon for $29.99.
TravlFi JourneyGo Mobile Hot Spot
For busy students (and their parents), connectivity is everything. Maybe your kids need to do their homework on their way to soccer practice or on the sidelines while siblings are living out their sports dreams. Maybe the signal isn't great on campus, the libraries are full, or your home Wi-Fi network crashes. Whatever the need, having a portable Wi-Fi hotspot keeps you connected no matter where you are.
Companies like TravlFi make portable Wi-Fi hotspots for travelers (think digital nomads, RVers, and so on), but they work well for anyone who's on the go and needs a reliable connection. Buy the device once, then activate your hotspot data whenever you need it. There's no long-term contract, and you can pay as you go and choose how much data you need. The device is small enough to fit in a backpack or purse or stay permanently in your vehicle, so you'll always have it when you need it. TravlFi's portable hotspot devices start at $219, with data plans starting at $19 for 2 GB (which is enough for 10 hours of basic internet use and social media browsing).
Dyson Co-Anda 2x Multi-Styler and Dryer
New hair styling tools like the Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x Multi-Styler and Dryer might not be in your back-to-school budget or on any teacher-required list of materials, but older teens and their parents alike might agree it's a necessity. The multi-styler streamlines the way you get ready in the morning. You want to look your best for class, work, or an internship, and this styler learns your preferences so you can skip the guesswork in hair styling.
This is one of Dyson's most powerful hair dryers yet. It includes the base dryer with multiple styling attachments for curly or straight hair (attachments vary based on hair type). Each attachment automatically adapts to the airflow and heat settings, which helps to protect hair from heat damage. The tool dries faster than a standard dryer to save time on busy school mornings. And with the range of attachments, you might be able to skip using certain tools like straighteners and curling irons (and the time it takes for those tools to heat up). Dyson also includes an app where you can create custom routines or set timers to tell how long to wrap or heat your hair for the look you're going for. The Co-Anda 2x Multi-Styler and Dryer retails for $699 on Amazon, but Dyson also makes less expensive multi-styler kits starting at $499.99.
Skylight Calendar
Juggling your own schedule is challenging enough, but adding kids and their school work, sports, clubs, activities, and other obligations into the same 24 hours as your own each day is something no amount of sticky notes can handle. The Skylight Calendar centralizes all of your to-do's in a single place, giving you a way to manage the chaos digitally while displaying it physically.
The Skylight Calendar comes in an attractive framed screen that mounts on your wall or sits on your desk or countertop. You can color-code events to keep who is doing what straight, and see at a glance what's going on each day and week that requires your attention. It's a one-stop place to manage schedules, meal planning, chores, lists, and more. The touchscreen lets you add, delete, or edit events, or you can use the app if you're on the go. And if you're using other calendars, you can sync them to your Skylight and have all of your events in one place. Many of Skylight Calendar's features are free with the purchase of the device, or you can subscribe to Calendar Plus for $79 per year and unlock features like meal planning, chore charts, and rewards systems.
Lorex Smart Camera Light
Smart home security cameras like the Lorex Smart Camera Light blend into the surroundings, allowing you to keep tabs on what's happening at home without it feeling invasive. Parents can check in on their kids to make sure they arrived home from school safely and are handling chores and homework like responsible young adults.
Made for indoor or outdoor use, the smart camera light doubles as a working lightbulb and attaches to standard lighting fixtures. It installs quickly and connects to your home's Wi-Fi network. The swivel head gives you 360 degrees of surveillance in 2K resolution. The camera comes with two-way audio so you can talk to your kids or their after-school caregivers. It can also detect cars and people and send you alerts to let you know what's happening at home. If you're using Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you can connect your smart camera light to your hub for more customizations. The Lorex Smart Camera Light retails for $99.99.
BenQ eReading LED Desk Lamp
When school is back in session, students of all ages may find themselves spending more time working on homework at their desk at home. A good desk light can do wonders for your concentration, plus you'll be better able to see the work in front of you. The BenQ LED desk lamp makes a solid addition to any schoolwork setup, with a light that's bright enough to bring clarity to your work yet gentle enough to avoid straining your eyes.
This desk light features an LED head on an adjustable swing arm. You can adjust the height and angle of the light to point it right where you need it, something not all desk lamps can do. The narrow shape of the lamp head creates sweeping coverage as opposed to a central spotlight, plus it's less obtrusive with its low profile. According to BenQ, the desk lamp lights up 150% of your desk, so you'll always have good lighting when you're doing important work. It's available on Amazon for $169 and comes in your choice of color: silver, gold, or blue.
Cordless Electric Lunch Box
Lunch boxes have come a long way from the classic tin cartoonish pails and matching Thermos containers. These days, it's all about function and form, and this cordless electric lunchbox redefines what bringing your lunch from home means. The electric lunchbox gives you more options to pack for healthy lunches, so your kids aren't stuck with PB and J every day. It runs on rechargeable batteries that keep your food hot. There's a smart timer you can set ahead of time so that your food is hot and ready to eat by lunchtime. It will also remember your lunch time so you don't have to set the timer every day.
It's big enough to hold a full meal, and the included divider lets you organize your food however you wish. You can separate messy dishes like casseroles, pastas, or mac and cheese, keeping everything in place until you're ready to eat. A silicone seal around the lid prevents heat from escaping and prevents your food from leaking. The removable divider and lid are dishwasher safe to save on some of the cleanup. You can get this electric lunch box on Amazon starting at $119.99, depending on the color.
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon's Echo Dot is so much more than a smart speaker — it can be one of your kid's best homework helpers. Anyone can ask questions and get real-time feedback. Use it for pop quizzes on subjects your kids are learning about in class, or ask for quick definitions or translations. The Alexa-powered device can also double as an alarm clock to help your kids learn independence in the morning, or set up bedtime timers so your kids know when it's time to start winding down for the night.
The Echo Dot can also serve as a smart hub for your home. Use it to create schedules and routines for your smart tech, such as smart lighting, thermostats, or door locks. Program reminders for important days, like school picture day or an upcoming test. The more you start thinking about how to use the Echo Dot, the more inspired you'll feel (and maybe wonder how you managed a school year without it). You can get the Amazon Echo Dot for $49.99.
Charmast Portable Power Bank with Built-In Cables
Power banks can be a lifesaver for kids and parents alike. So much of what we do each day happens on our digital devices, and having enough battery to power them is a non-negotiable. The problem with most power banks is that you also have to carry your charging cable, and that can be a hassle. The Charmast portable power bank with built-in cables solves this challenge, with common cables permanently attached to the power source.
The charger is slim and compact, so it can fit in your purse or backpack. The cords are equally space-saving, since you don't really need much length to charge your devices. This means you can keep your favorite cables where they belong and not have to worry about tangles. The power bank comes with four cables total: old iPhones, USB-C, Micro-USB, and USB-Input. There are also additional ports for other cables in case you need to share with a friend. You can get this space-saving power bank with attached cords on Amazon for $29.99.
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTags are great for keeping track of your belongings and they can be indispensable for students, given all the new bags, books, and more that each new school year inevitably brings. They use built-in GPS, enabling you to find items you've left behind, like that lunch box your kid has lost for the fourth time. They're small and discreet, and only you will be able to access their whereabouts via smartphone app. You can locate the AirTags using the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad.
On a more serious note, AirTags are being viewed as a safety device not just for belongings, but also for young children. Some kids' shoes are being made with secret compartments made specifically for AirTag devices (Skechers is one example). For parents, seeing their kid on a digital map on their phone can give a whole new level of peace of mind, especially if your child rides home with someone else after school or takes a bus. You can get an Apple AirTag on Amazon for $24. Similar devices for iPhone and Android phones also exist at varying price points.
Smart Plugs
Smart plugs are essential smart home technology, and back-to-school season is a great time to implement them. As you and your kids are adjusting to a new routine, every minute saved can make a big difference in your day. You can control your smart plug's power from your phone, like when you forget to turn off the curling iron or coffee maker as you rush out the door. You can also turn items on automatically, like flipping on the lights or turning on fans for your kids before they get off the bus.
Kasa Smart Home plugs work with standard hubs like Alexa, Google, and Echo, but you don't need a whole separate hub to use them. Using the Kasa app, you can set up schedules to turn items on or off for hands-free convenience and peace of mind. The Kasa Smart Plug sells on Amazon for $14.99.
How we chose these devices
The back-to-school season means different things to different people. Young children are craving new experiences and want to impress their friends. Busy parents prioritize convenience as they try to get everyone and their homework out the door before the first bell. And teens and college students are embracing new levels of independence as they navigate schedules, friendships, and coursework. Technology needs will vary based on your role in the back-to-school madness, and this round-up offers a little something for everyone.
These tech finds were chosen based on the convenience they provide on a daily basis. It might be keeping kids entertained, helping with homework, staying organized, connecting with others, increasing home security for your kiddos after school, or even getting ready in the morning and feeling prepared for the day. They're not just for school, but they can make early wakeup calls and heading back to class a little more enjoyable.