13 Back-To-School Tech Finds You'll Want To Use Every Day

Back-to-school means new adventures for students and their parents. And for many, those new adventures come with a shopping list. Every school year brings a new learning curve, no matter how long you've been in the game. Everyone's juggling unfamiliar commitments and the never-ending demand of homework and extracurriculars. The right technology anchors it all and can help you (and your kiddos) feel more centered and focused.

These 13 back-to-school tech finds help make your life easier, even if it's just in a small way. From the moment your feet hit the floor in the morning to managing evening sports and getting ready for bedtime, a well-thought-out solution can ease the stress of new routines and help everyone in the family build better habits. And maybe, just maybe, look forward to the new school year. Here are some of the top tech for parents and students to add to your back-to-school shopping list.