This Smart Home Gadget Might Not Be On Your Radar, But It Should Be
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For people who love the connected, smart home lifestyle, it can take a while to get enough budget to buy all the gadgets in your wish list. But, one easy-to-implement solution to get you started on the smart home of your dreams is by investing in smart switches. With almost endless ways to use smart switches, it's not surprising if you've decided to get one for everything from your bedroom to your garage. After all, there are so many benefits to doing so, such as being able to do everything from optimizing daily routines, maximizing space, or even saving some money. However, not all smart switches are made equal, and there are different designs that you can choose from, such as the MoesGo Fingerbot that acts like a switch pusher.
Unlike other smart switch models, this particular design is unique due to several key ways. First, it's best for people looking for temporary solutions to moving switch locations, like students or renters, or those who want to set up seasonal appliances, like humidifiers or space heaters. Second, it's a great way to add some smart home functionality to your household filled with older appliances without giving away too much of your personal information, as some options don't require internet connectivity. Third, it's a great way to add some accessibility in your home, especially if you plan to integrate older appliances to your existing smart home set up. But, what do people actually have to say about smart switch pushers?
What users have to say about the MoesGo Fingerbot
If you want to get your hands on this smart home gadget, you'll be relieved to know that there are actually a ton of options in the market. On Amazon, one of the more popular options is the MoesGo 2nd Generation Fingerbot, which has an average rating of 3.9 stars from more than 190 reviewers. Priced at $29.99, it gives you the option to either manually press the button or use your mobile phone for the controls. Depending on the kind of buttons you want it to push, you may need to factor in the cost of the MoesGo Switch accessories tool pack, which will set you back another $10. Not to mention, if you want to enjoy compatibility with existing smart home systems like Google Home, you'll want to get the MoesGo Finger Hub, that retails for just under $24.
Among its applications, people have cited using it for things like starting the laundry at a certain time, making their coffee in the morning, reaching buttons in crawl spaces, and as a replacement for a broken garage door system. But take note, a lot of people have expressed some degree of buyer's remorse with it. In particular, several users have noted struggling with the set-up, registration code problems with the app, and issues with device pairing. For those who did get it to work, some buyers also mentioned limited connectivity range and receiving used items with missing parts.
Smart switch pusher alternatives
Apart from the Fingerbot, there are other popular switch pushing alternatives that offer the same features too, like the SwitchBot Smart Switch Pusher. At $42.99, the SwitchBot model is definitely more expensive than the MoesGo option, but it is rated a little bit higher at 4.1 stars by a hundred people. However, it does make up for it in a few other ways. For example, the SwitchBot Smart Switch comes with a Bluetooth remote out of the box, which means households with multiple members don't need to download an app to get it to work.
Similar to the MoesGo Fingerbot, you will need to buy the SwitchBot Hub to use it with smart home ecosystems that include Apple's Siri. But as an added bonus, you'll be able to enjoy it with a slew of other smart home devices, like the SwitchBot Lock Pro smart lock, SwitchBot K10+ robot vacuum, and the SwitchBot Automatic Curtain Opener, which joins our list of gadgets that would be perfect for seniors.
Over 60% of buyers have given the SwitchBot Smart Switch a perfect score, so you're likely to be satisfied with its performance. Some unique ways people have praised its performance include being able to open their car hatch from inside the car and being able to "move" a light switch that was awkwardly placed. Although, there were a couple of negative reviews citing dead batteries, durability, and lack of power, which they claimed caused problems with pulling certain light switches.