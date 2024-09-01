5 Top-Rated Air Purifiers You Can Control With Your iPhone

It seems like our iPhones can do basically anything. From simple tasks such as calling and texting to game-changing hidden features like advanced photo editing and the ability to detect nearby aircraft, it's sometimes hard to believe that such a versatile tool can be found in your pocket. With the rise of smart home appliances, iPhones and other Apple devices have also proven useful as a hub for maintaining our homes, whether that means turning on your lights, monitoring your doorbell, or controlling the temperature of your thermostats. One of the best smart home devices you can invest in is a smart air purifier.

Advertisement

No matter your budget level, air purifiers are a good buy. The air quality in your home is easily affected by numerous elements, from pet dander to cooking food. A good purifier can drastically improve the quality of air in your living space, helping cut down on odors, harmful chemicals, and allergens while being especially great for those with asthma or difficulty sleeping. Smart air purifiers take the functionality of these devices to the next level with more options for monitoring air quality, controlling settings, and automating remotely.

Not every smart air purifier will work with Apple HomeKit, however, as many are only functional in conjunction with other smart home platforms such as Alexa or Google Home. If you're an iPhone user looking for a compatible air purifier, then keep reading to learn more about the options at your disposal.

Advertisement