5 Top-Rated Air Purifiers You Can Control With Your iPhone
It seems like our iPhones can do basically anything. From simple tasks such as calling and texting to game-changing hidden features like advanced photo editing and the ability to detect nearby aircraft, it's sometimes hard to believe that such a versatile tool can be found in your pocket. With the rise of smart home appliances, iPhones and other Apple devices have also proven useful as a hub for maintaining our homes, whether that means turning on your lights, monitoring your doorbell, or controlling the temperature of your thermostats. One of the best smart home devices you can invest in is a smart air purifier.
No matter your budget level, air purifiers are a good buy. The air quality in your home is easily affected by numerous elements, from pet dander to cooking food. A good purifier can drastically improve the quality of air in your living space, helping cut down on odors, harmful chemicals, and allergens while being especially great for those with asthma or difficulty sleeping. Smart air purifiers take the functionality of these devices to the next level with more options for monitoring air quality, controlling settings, and automating remotely.
Not every smart air purifier will work with Apple HomeKit, however, as many are only functional in conjunction with other smart home platforms such as Alexa or Google Home. If you're an iPhone user looking for a compatible air purifier, then keep reading to learn more about the options at your disposal.
Smartmi Air Purifier P1
Don't let its size fool you, the Smartmi P1 Air Purifier has a reputation for being a capable, smart appliance that packs quite the punch. At only 14 inches and six pounds, its compact size and portability have been praised by those living in small spaces who are looking for a high-quality solution to poor air quality.
The Smartmi has a powerful three-stage filtration system that packs a pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter while also possessing sensitive laser sensor technology that can pinpoint particles as small as 80 nanometers. These features make it especially efficient at cutting down on pollen, complete with a special icon that informs you of the pollen count in your area. This makes it especially useful during the springtime for allergy sufferers.
Being a smart air purifier, it also comes with some additionally abilities. The device can detect and alert you to an overabundance of PM2.5 and PM10 data. It can also be automated and time to work at specific periods while also notifying you of the filter's life span. These and many other qualities have led the Smartmi to being a favorite among customers, with it currently sporting a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average on Amazon, where it sells for $179.99.
Airversa Purelle Air Purifier
Among the newest smart air purifiers you'll find out there is the Airversa Purelle Purifier. Unlike other purifiers that connect with HomeKit, the Airversa purifier requires the wireless meshing network Thread in order to properly connect and function with your iPhone or other Apple device. It also possesses one of the most capable accompanying apps you'll find in a smart purifier. Along with being able to activate and customize different settings and modes, the app also gives you charts and readings regarding air quality that are incredibly detailed.
The purifier itself is also surprisingly versatile. While most efficient in areas 250 square feet or smaller, it's capable of handling larger spaces spanning 1,000 square feet, so long as you keep in mind it will take longer to fully cleanse the air. It sports the standard three-stage filtration system as well as a touchscreen control panel to adjust settings. There's also a handy Quality Ring that glows five different colors to help indicate air quality. Likewise, there's also a special warning light set in place to let you know when its time to replace the filters.
Its compact size, low sound output, and range of control options have helped the Airversa Purelle Purifier earn a 4.7 rating on Amazon, where it currently sells for $139.99.
IKEA Starkvind Table with Air Purifier
When you think of an air purifier, the image of a tall to medium-sized cylindrical object is likely comes to mind. However, there's a wider variety of air purifiers to choose from if you know where to look. Take for instance the Starkvind Table with Air Purifier from IKEA, an appliance that brings together these two household essentials.
There's an obvious visual appeal to this item, with its stained oak and choice of either white or dark brown fitting better with the aesthetics of many homes as opposed to a traditional purifier. Nevertheless, it serves its purpose as a functional air purifier as well as a table. In rooms up to 215 square feet in space the Starkvind Table has the potential to eliminate 99.5% of airborne particles. It's equipped with five different fan speeds, each best suited for different purposes, as well as an auto mode. Even at its highest speed, the fan is surprisingly quiet, reaching up to 53 decibels, or around the same sound level of average human speech.
The biggest drawback to this model compared to more traditional purifiers is its lack of a HEPA filter, which makes it less effective at removing certain particles such as smoke, bacteria, and pollutants from household cleaning products. IKEA recommends either using additional air purifiers or buying a separate Starkvind Gas Filter along with the air purifier itself. It nevertheless is liked by most buyers, with a 4.6 average rating on IKEA's website. You can currently buy it for $199.99.
Meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier
The Meross Smart Air Purifier has some aspects that are considered standard on other smart air purifiers, namely its lack of a sensor to help pinpoint air quality. Despite what it lacks, it still manages to impress with its capabilities.
The device covers up to 207 square feet of space, making it another ideal choice for small living spaces and rooms. Its three-filtration system, complete with a true HEPA filter, is strong enough to rid your area of most dust, dander, and air pollutants while its adjustable fan stays relatively quiet and even comes equipped with a sleep mode. Like all of the other air purifiers on this list, the Meross is compatible with Apple HomeKit. It can be accessed and set up remotely so long as Wi-Fi is available one way or another. You can either use the accompanying Meross app or have an at-home Apple device such as an Apple TV 4K be set up as the HomeKit bridge. It also sports some unique traits that give added conveinence to iPhone users such as being voice compatible with Siri and using a Type-C charging port.
The Meross Smart Air Purifier currently sports a 4.4 out of 5-star review average on Amazon, with many liking its simple setup and sleek design. The product can be purchased for $105.99.
Sensibo Pure Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier
The Sensibo Pure Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier is an advanced purifier pick that gives you plenty of options for control and customization. It contains many of the qualities you'd expect out of a smart purifier of its type, including a capable three-filtration system, an air quality sensor that picks up on PM particles, and the ability to cover areas close to 300 square feet. But the product contains innovative features that make it stand out.
It is powered by Sensibo's patented Pure Boost technology. This advanced air sensing system lets the device automatically detect air quality throughout the day, even while the purifier is turned off. It can sense when you're not at home and activate this function to go into turbo mode for the most sufficient purification and will switch to a silent mode when you are at home. It can also work and communicate with other Sensibo products to further boost its air cleaning capabilities.
Along with connecting to Apple HomeKit, the Sensibo Purifier also has an accompanying app. Users have the option of upgrading to a $2.99 per month Sensibo Plus account that gives outside air quality stats. The item has a 3.8 rating average on Amazon, with many liking its functionality and ease of setup, although reactions are mixed regarding its fan speed and sound levels. It can be bought for $139.