Which Amazon Echo Model Is The Cheapest & What Features Is It Missing?

The Amazon Echo Pop does most everything you could want out of an Amazon Echo device. It has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, so you get all of the benefits of that service. This could be anything from setting alarms or telling you the weather to actually purchasing goods with your Amazon account. You can also use Amazon Music to play any of the music that you want. If you use another service like Spotify, you can connect that to your Alexa account through the Alexa app to play on your Echo Pop as well.

There isn't much that other Echoes can do that the Pop can't. In terms of its speaker, it merely has a front-facing speaker, whereas something like the standard Echo is a spherical shape that has a more omnidirectional output for its sounds. This small speaker obviously also features none of the video or visual features that you would get on any of the Echo Show devices, which would make this nearly useless to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Lastly, the one feature the Pop lacks is something that it shares with every other Echo device, and that is portability. Because it is so small, one would hope that you could pick it up and take it around with you like you would any other Bluetooth speaker, but for the Echo Pop to work, it needs to be plugged into an outlet. Amazon would rather you use this as a hub than an accessory, so unless price is your primary concern, maybe a larger hub would be a better fit for you.