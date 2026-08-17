Don't Want Earbuds? Consumer Reports Says These Headphones Have The Best Audio Quality

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When you're looking for a way to listen to your favorite podcasts or music while commuting to or from work without being a nuisance to other people, you have a choice of buying earbuds or headphones. Picking between the two can be tricky, but if you've made up your mind and have decided to go with the former, there are many quality headphones to choose from. In a sea of options, picking the best headphones worth buying is a daunting task, simply because you can't tell how good any pair sounds by reading its spec sheet.

Without firsthand experience, it's tough to tell which really offer the best sound. Fortunately, Consumer Reports (CR), an independent, non-profit, member-supported organization that reviews dozens of headphones every year has tested over 100 models, doing all the heavy lifting so you don't have to.

Through its experience testing audio gear from all the major headphone brands using a team of trained audio technicians, Consumer Reports has chosen several models that it vouches for when it comes to sound because they scored the highest possible score for audio quality. These are the headphones that actually deliver if you're looking for some of the best models on the market with excellent sound reproduction.