Can You Use Any Wireless Headphones With A TV? Here's What You Need To Know

Wireless headphones offer a hassle-free method for easy listening around the house and on the road. You may frequently connect them with your laptop and smartphone, but what about connecting wireless headphones with your TV?

If you're curious whether you can connect your wireless headphones with your TV, you most likely can. But how you connect them depends on what wireless technology is being used and the technology included with your TV.

Bluetooth offers the easiest setup, and there is no shortage of high-quality Bluetooth headphones on the market. However, you may own a TV that doesn't offer Bluetooth capabilities, or your wireless headphones might not even support Bluetooth. If you're faced in either of these situations, there are some workarounds that allow you to enjoy wireless listening on your TV.

Before progressing, it's worth noting what audio output ports are available on most TVs. Today, they cater to those whose TV or headphones lack Bluetooth connectivity. You'll often find these in a section labeled 'OUTPUT' at the back of your TV. The three most important audio connections to look for are RCA, AUX (connected via a 3.5mm audio jack), and optical output. These connections are featured on many older TVs, so you don't need a fancy smart TV with Bluetooth to enable wireless listening. Here's a guide to connecting your wireless headphones with your TV.