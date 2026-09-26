15 Fun Android Phone Accessories That Make Great Gifts
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Settling on the right gift for family and friends can be tricky sometimes, but you can almost never go wrong when you get them a fun and useful phone accessory. This is because about nine-in-ten people currently own a smartphone and it's a large part of their daily lives. For this reason, whatever accessory you get them will most likely be with them every day. It could be something simple like a nice-looking protective case, a pair of earbuds, a nice little power bank, etc.
Before making a move, you have to first think about the person you're getting it for. It could be a busy parent, a kid who's into mobile gaming, a fitness enthusiast, or someone who just loves their phone. Once you understand the kind of person you want to buy a gift for and the Android phone they own — you can look at these 15 fun phone accessories for inspiration. Each selection is carefully thought out so it isn't just basic generic stuff that falls apart in a matter of weeks. You can always come back here whenever you want to send your loved one a thoughtful surprise.
Anker Nano 5,000mAh ultraportable power bank
Most people's phones rarely get through the day without needing an extra charge. In this case, getting your loved one a tiny power bank like the $27 Anker Nano would be a nice gift that they are likely to use every day. What's cool about this device is that you don't have to worry about carrying cables or a charging brick. You just flip out a USB-C connector, and plug it into your phone, and it hangs on there as you use it. It's about the size of a large lipstick, so it easily disappears into most pocket sizes or handbags.
This Nano's capacity is 5,000mAh, and it can deliver charging speeds of up to 22.5W. Most modern phones will quickly fill up at these speeds. The power bank's small footprint also means it's basically an extra battery attached to your phone, and you can go on about your day with it in place. It's available in five colors if that matters to your loved one.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer
If your loved one is into mobile photography, Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link 3 printer would be a fun addition to their hobby. This printer connects to Android phones over Bluetooth and instantly prints out nice little 2.4 by 1.8-inch physical photos from the gallery. It's perfect not just for making photos tangible but for the nostalgia of old-school camera photography.
The printer is compact and light, so it's easy to carry around and print on the go. It also comes with an app that lets you enhance printouts by adding frames, collages, and various filters. Photos usually turn out nice and vibrant, and it brings a breath of fresh air to modern photography by offering something you can actually touch and feel. There are many similar options out there, but the Instax Mini Link 3 is one of the most feature-rich, which is why it made this list. It's available in three colors.
Octobuddy silicone suction phone mount
A great gift option, especially for people who regularly shoot content, the Octobuddy silicone suction mount lets you stick your phone to just about any horizontal surface. It uses small suction cups to solve the usually painstaking problem of trying to balance your phone against something like a mug or a stack of books. You first attach it to your phone or case using a strong adhesive, and then you just press it against any smooth surface you want to use. It could be a mirror, window, tiled wall, glossy cabinets, etc., and it will never fall off.
What makes the Octobuddy mount a great accessory is that it's always on your phone. As such, it eliminates the need to carry much larger tripods and the like. The person you give this nifty accessory to can easily turn any space into a small studio or a hands-free viewing area. For instance, they could easily follow a workout video without having to worry about finding a good spot to place their phone. It also looks good and comes with more than 10 colors to choose from.
Ninyoon digital microscope camera
For those nerdy tinkerers in your circle, a digital microscope like the Ninyoon 4K Microscope might be a fun thing to buy them. What makes it a great option is that, unlike a standard microscope, you don't have to manually peer through an eyepiece. It shows the magnified images on a screen — an Android phone in this case. In our piece about how such microscopes work, we saw that you can use them to inspect tiny electrical components like circuit boards, examine stamps or coins, and explore the textures of everyday objects.
This specific model lets you adjust the magnification up to about 1,000x. It's supported by a stand to help you get steady shots of subjects. Once everything is in place, you can capture photos and short clips of your subject from your phone. You can imagine the possibilities if you'd ever had the chance of having such a tool as a kid — so this digital microscope could also be an interesting gift for the youngins. For older people whose work involves dealing with small details — this device will also help with failing eyesight.
Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch
If you've thought about gifting someone a smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch9 but found the price discouraging — there are decent but cheaper alternatives like the Amazfit Bip 6 you can get for a fraction of the cost. At just around $80 it does all the basics that higher-end smartwatches do plus one major advantage that even high-end smartwatches can't promise — more than a week of battery life with all the features running.
The Bip 6 focuses on health and fitness so you get heart rate monitoring, daily movement tracking, sleep logging, and multiple workout modes. All these work perfectly but the low price and robust battery come with a few tradeoffs. The user interface isn't as intuitive as you'd find on the more expensive smartwatches but you still get a great AMOLED display and the ability to reply to your text or calls directly on it.
The selling point here is the great price, sleek design, and basic functionality. This might just be the perfect gift especially for people who just want to get their steps and workout targets in regularly without all the bells and whistles. The fancier smartwatches also come with a few reasons that make them unappealing to some people and the functional Bip 6 at least partially solves this issue.
Fitbit Air screenless activity tracker
The Fitbit Google Air activity tracker is basically a smartwatch without a screen. You get all the benefits of the latter when it comes to health tracking without the distracting notifications. It's mostly a strap with the sensor about the size of two dimes side-by-side, as we saw in our detailed review. No screen means less battery usage, which translates to seven days' worth of battery life. To check your daily stats, you'll need Google's Health app, which lays out all activities and makes things easier to digest using an AI-powered Health Coach.
That's just about it, simple and functional, great for someone who wants fitness feedback without an extra screen. The perfect gift for a loved one who works out regularly and is keen on following the daily summaries on the app. The Fitbit Air is available in multiple colors so be sure to select the one that fits your loved one's taste or simply go for the obsidian one that should be the neutral option.
GameSir G8 Galileo mobile gaming controller
Perfect gift for kids and avid mobile gamers, the GameSir G8 Galileo controller turns any Android phone into a handheld console. It clamps and holds your phone at the center while connecting to a centered USB-C plug, providing full-size sticks, triggers, and buttons on either side of the landscape-oriented phone. To ensure uninterrupted gameplay, the controller offers pass-through charging so you can stay hooked up to prevent battery drain. It also has a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones.
The controller is comfortable and includes all the controls you'd find on an Xbox controller. Speaking of Xbox, it supports Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming as well as PlayStation Remote Play. The G8 Galileo controller is an easy gift for anyone who fancies mobile games especially shooting games. They will appreciate how their Android phone will instantly feel like a proper console. Long gaming sessions then become more fun and less cramped.
JLab JBuds Mini earbuds
For music lovers, the JLab JBuds Mini earbuds would be an interesting gift option. What's unique about this pair is how small they are — tiny enough for the case to live on a keychain (keychain ring included). Despite the size, they come with about six hours' playtime on a single charge, IP55 water and dust resistance, and most importantly — they sound good. Noise isolation is decent and the sound is bass-boosted but within consumer-friendly limits.
The JBuds also come with a useful companion app for more customization options. We've had experience with a few generations of these earbuds and they are solid buys at just around $40 — budget-friendly alternatives to even the AirPods. The keychain addition may not seem like much, but might end up being a great way of securing the earbuds during commutes or gym sessions where misplacing such devices is common. Also, the small footprint means less space taken in bags or pockets.
SoundPeats UU2 clip-on earbuds
Still for the music lovers, clip-on earbuds like the SoundPeats UU2 can be a great addition to their collection. I recently got a pair and was pleasantly surprised at how great they sounded. They were my first ever clip-ons and I never knew this type of open-ear earbuds would be any good. Besides that, they are also kind of a fashion accessory with their cuff-style fit on the ears.
This particular pair comes with Bluetooth 6.0 and has what I'd call a quite convincing hi-res audio setting that you can turn on directly from most Android phones' Bluetooth menu. It's called Lossless Digital Audio Codec (LDAC) and you can also access it via the SoundPeats companion app. Battery life should see you through more than 40 hours with the case.
These clip-on earbuds are perfect for the outdoors as they always leave your ear canal open. That means you're always aware of what's going on around you, making them perfect for jogging, cycling, or moving around town without having to really worry about accidents. Pair this safety feature with how comfortable these are over standard earbuds and you have the perfect gift for a loved one who likes to get lost in music or podcasts for hours on end.
Spigen Tough Armor case
All smartphones need physical protection given their delicate nature, so a nice case would definitely be appreciated by any owner, making this a universal gift. Spigen's Tough Armor line is the brand's most protective series, built with a flexible interior, a solid polycarbonate shell, and extra foam for shock absorption. All these come at a maximum price of $20.
Built for Samsung Galaxy phones, the Tough Armor case is one of the best you can get for someone who's hard on their phone. It could be an outdoor worker or that one friend who always has a cracked screen. The back of the case comes with embedded magnets to support wireless chargers and other accessories that require MagSafe-like compatibility on Android phones. It also comes with a small kickstand to support the phone whenever you want to use it hands-free. For the price, it's a simple accessory that can end up saving your loved one from expensive repairs when they drop their phone.
Ugreen Finder Duo Air tracker tags
If you're familiar with the popular Apple AirTags, there's a similar solution for Android phones. Ugreen's Finder Duo Air Tracker Tags, which come in a pack of four, offer great value at just $34 relative to similar tech from bigger brands like Samsung ($85). As a gift, these trackers can be both thoughtful and playful for that one forgetful friend who always turns up with a missing key or wallet. For students, they could come in handy whenever they lose or misplace their backpack.
They are small enough to tuck into any kind of luggage or keyring and will always alert the owner of their last known location on their phone. If they're nearby, they will play a sound to ensure the lost or misplaced item is always found. One thing that these have over competitors is that you can charge them via USB-C instead of having to swap out a cell battery. They can last for up to a year on a single charge. While buying this for your loved one, we recommend you also get yourself a pack too given the low price — it may come in handy when you're traveling and are compatible with iPhones too.
Soundcore Boom Go 3i Bluetooth speaker
Soundcore's Boom Go 3i is a compact and rugged speaker designed for outdoor fun. Perfect for that one person you know who's always struggling to listen to stuff through their phone speaker. Besides that, it's one of those ultraportable gadgets someone would want to toss in their backpack for hiking or camping. The fun doesn't just stop there, it can also come in handy for bringing life to a small home office, the kitchen, or even when working out.
Pairing the Boom Go 3i to an Android phone is straightforward, and the battery can go for up to 24 hours on a single charge at 50% volume and six hours at maximum with its lights turned on. The company also claims up to 40 hours if you turn on Eco Mode on the companion app. It sounds fine and should last for quite a while given the rugged design, making it a solid option for that loved one you know is keen on holding onto things they treasure for a long time.
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro phone gimbal
If whoever you want to gift is a vlogger, avid traveler, or a content creator, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro gimbal is a thoughtful and useful phone accessory you can get them. It adds smooth stabilization and smart tracking to phone-recorded videos and easily folds into a compact package for travel. It also has more functionality, like a built-in mini tripod and a selfie stick extension for more and wider shooting angles.
The Flow 2 Pro also uses artificial intelligence (AI Deep Track 4) for advanced subject tracking, which makes it a powerful accessory even for seasoned content creators. It comes with a companion app and also works seamlessly with third-party camera apps. With this gimbal, your giftee can enjoy and benefit from lots of other features normally associated with large filming rigs. It brings down the cost and luggage footprint they will need to get the best possible cinematic shots, especially when on the move.
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones
Quality overhead headphones usually cost a fortune, but there are a few outliers like the Soundcore Anker Life Q20, which is frequently available on sale for under $50. A great gift for both adults and kids, it comes with surprisingly good ANC for the price. The bass is average without compromising the highs and vocals and it handles both music and speech well. Not mind-blowing quality-wise, but should suffice for everyday listening. When paired to the phone, they excel at another usually overlooked specification when it comes to headphones — call quality. They're one of the best sounding in this department among similarly priced headphones. The battery lasts up to 49 hours on a single charge.
The Q20 headphones are comfortable, and the build quality doesn't feel fragile or flimsy. When paired to a phone, they quietly improve study sessions, workdays, lengthy calls, or long commutes on the subway. Headphones are another universal gift that'll be useful for most, especially younger people — so you can never go wrong with this budget-friendly option — just pick the right color.
Apple EarPods
The Apple EarPods are an Apple product but ironically one of the best wired earphones you can use with an Android device. Wired earphones are making a comeback courtesy of Gen Z, making the EarPods a no-brainer if you want to give someone something to enjoy their music on. They come in both USB-C and 3.5mm versions, so make sure to make the right selection during checkout. They are a cheap and simple plug-and-play solution without having to worry about charging or losing them since they are always hooked to your phone.
They are comfortable, deliver great call quality, and come with some level of nostalgia for older folks. As such, they will without a doubt always get used by whoever you get them for. Of course, the EarPods won't give them noise cancellation due to their design, but there's a reason these are still around since their launch in 2012. They just work, and they're worth picking up while they're still around.
How we choose these accessories
First of all, these phone accessories are picks that would be great gifts for a loved one, family, or friend. For instance, the Fitbit would be a thoughtful gift to a loved one who works out, and the gaming controller would be great for kids or avid mobile gamers. That was the premise behind these selections. More importantly, each had to be favorably covered by outlets like SlashGear, TechRadar, Rtings, etc. On top of that, or if not available, they had to have a solid rating on Amazon — at least four stars from a minimum of 100 reviews.