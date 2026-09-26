15 Fun Android Phone Accessories That Make Great Gifts

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Settling on the right gift for family and friends can be tricky sometimes, but you can almost never go wrong when you get them a fun and useful phone accessory. This is because about nine-in-ten people currently own a smartphone and it's a large part of their daily lives. For this reason, whatever accessory you get them will most likely be with them every day. It could be something simple like a nice-looking protective case, a pair of earbuds, a nice little power bank, etc.

Before making a move, you have to first think about the person you're getting it for. It could be a busy parent, a kid who's into mobile gaming, a fitness enthusiast, or someone who just loves their phone. Once you understand the kind of person you want to buy a gift for and the Android phone they own — you can look at these 15 fun phone accessories for inspiration. Each selection is carefully thought out so it isn't just basic generic stuff that falls apart in a matter of weeks. You can always come back here whenever you want to send your loved one a thoughtful surprise.