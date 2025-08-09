13 Cool Gadgets You Can Use With Your iPhone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you use an iPhone every day, you already know how much it can do on its own. But with the right gadgets, you can make it even better. Whether you're taking photos, watching videos, vlogging, gaming, charging, or just trying to stay organized, there's a gadget out there that can make your iPhone experience smoother and more fun.

These days, the market is filled with all kinds of accessories made for iPhones. Some are basic, like charging cables or phone stands. Others are more advanced, like camera lenses or portable gaming controllers. But the thing is that not every gadget is worth your time or money. Some are cheaply made, don't work very well, or just don't do what they claim to. And with so many choices out there, it can be hard to tell what's good and what's not.

That's why we put together this list. We went through the options and picked 13 cool gadgets that actually work and are useful. These aren't just random picks, as they're well-made, easy to use, and they solve real problems or improve your iPhone in clever ways.