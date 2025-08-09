13 Cool Gadgets You Can Use With Your iPhone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you use an iPhone every day, you already know how much it can do on its own. But with the right gadgets, you can make it even better. Whether you're taking photos, watching videos, vlogging, gaming, charging, or just trying to stay organized, there's a gadget out there that can make your iPhone experience smoother and more fun.
These days, the market is filled with all kinds of accessories made for iPhones. Some are basic, like charging cables or phone stands. Others are more advanced, like camera lenses or portable gaming controllers. But the thing is that not every gadget is worth your time or money. Some are cheaply made, don't work very well, or just don't do what they claim to. And with so many choices out there, it can be hard to tell what's good and what's not.
That's why we put together this list. We went through the options and picked 13 cool gadgets that actually work and are useful. These aren't just random picks, as they're well-made, easy to use, and they solve real problems or improve your iPhone in clever ways.
Apple MagSafe Charger
If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, the Apple MagSafe Charger is a simple and clean way to keep your phone charged. It uses magnets to snap onto the back of your iPhone, so there's no need to plug in a cable, as it just clicks into place and starts charging. The charger itself is small, round, and flat, making it easy to carry around.
What makes it special is how easy it is to use. You don't have to take off your MagSafe case, and the charger sticks well, so your phone won't slide off if you bump your desk. The MagSafe Charger is also faster than standard wireless charging pads, especially if you pair it with Apple's 30W USB-C adapter. For newer iPhones like the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, you can get up to a 50% charge in around half an hour.
You can also use it to charge AirPods that come with a wireless charging case, and even older iPhones (from iPhone 8 and up), thanks to its support for Qi2 and Qi-certified wireless charging. If interested, you can buy the Apple MagSafe charger through the Apple Store on Amazon for $42.99.
Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
If you're looking for an easy way to charge both your iPhone and AirPods at the same time, this 2-in-1 wireless charging stand from Belkin is a great option. It's designed specifically for iPhones with MagSafe, so it snaps on securely and holds your phone at just the right angle.
The stand supports fast charging, delivering up to 15W of power to your iPhone. The second charging pad at the base is built for AirPods, so you can charge both devices with one charger without using any extra cables.
Besides working well, it also looks great, as the design is clean and modern that fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter. It also includes safety features like over-voltage protection, so your devices are protected while charging.
This charger works with iPhone 12 and up, including all the latest models like the iPhone 16 Pro. It also works with official MagSafe cases, so you don't have to take off your case every time you charge. The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is available on Amazon for $105.79.
Anker 621 Magnetic Power Bank
The Anker 621 Magnetic Power Bank is a great little backup power source if you want something light and easy to carry with your iPhone. It's made for MagSafe, so it attaches to the back of your phone and starts charging right away.
Despite packing a 5,000mAh battery, it's surprisingly slim and compact. This is all thanks to Anker's new MiniCell technology, which means fewer internal parts and a more compact size, but without cutting down on performance. You can easily toss it into your bag, pocket, or even keep it on your phone while using it. The magnetic connection is strong enough to stay in place while you move around, and the small size means it won't get in your way.
It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which you can use to charge the power bank itself or other devices if needed. And if you're worried about heat, it can get a little warm while charging, just like most power banks, but it's tested to meet safety standards, so there's nothing to worry about.
As far as compatibility is concerned, it's made for iPhone 12 and newer, including the latest iPhone 16 models. Overall, it's a great gadget for those who are always traveling, and you can buy it through the Anker Store on Amazon for $30.39.
PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe
If you use your phone a lot, especially for texting, scrolling, or watching videos, a good grip can make a big difference. The PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe is a magnetic phone grip that snaps onto the back of your iPhone if you're using a MagSafe-compatible case.
What makes it useful is how simple it is. It gives you something solid to hold onto, so you're less likely to drop your phone. The grip also works as a kickstand, so you can prop your phone up on a table and watch videos or take video calls. If you don't have a MagSafe phone, don't worry, it will still work. This is because the box includes a magnetic ring that sticks to most cases, making them compatible with the grip. However, do keep in mind that the ring doesn't work well with silicone or textured cases.
Another nice touch is that the top of the grip is swappable. You just have to push down and twist, and the top will come off. This is great for those who like to change the look now and then. For those interested, the PopSockets ProGrip is available for $19.99 on Amazon.
Moment 18mm Wide Lens for iPhone
If you're into photography, the Moment 18mm Wide Lens is something worth checking out. It's an external lens that attaches to your iPhone to give you a wider field of view, which is great for capturing more of a scene in a single shot. This makes it a solid choice for landscapes, group photos, city streets, and more. What makes this lens different from the built-in wide lens on your phone is its quality. A lot of phone lenses can be a bit soft around the edges or look warped when you try to go ultra-wide. Moment's lens solves this problem by giving you a much more natural and sharp image.
You do, however, need a special Moment case to use it as it doesn't clip on like some other lenses. Instead, it mounts securely to a Moment case, which keeps it stable and aligned properly with your phone's camera. The lens itself is made from high-quality metal, the same kind used in aerospace parts. Thanks to this, it's tough and durable, so you're not getting a cheap plastic toy here.
It also works with dual-lens camera phones, so you can still switch between cameras depending on what you want to shoot. You can buy the Moment 18mm Wide Lens for $74.85 through Amazon.
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller
If you enjoy gaming on your iPhone, the Backbone One controller takes the experience to a whole new level. Instead of tapping on the screen or dealing with touch controls, you just snap your phone into this controller and start playing like it's a handheld console.
What makes the Backbone One stand out is how well it's designed. It feels like a proper gaming controller in your hands, and it's comfortable, durable, and compact enough to carry around. It even has a headphone jack and a charging port, so you can keep your phone powered up and listen to audio at the same time. When it comes to compatibility, it works with most games from the App Store, and you can also use cloud services like GeForce NOW to stream full games directly to your phone. If you've got a PlayStation, Xbox, or a gaming PC, you can even use Remote Play to stream your games.
As far as compatibility goes, the version we selected, available for $99.99 on Amazon, works with the iPhone 15 and 16 series that have USB-C ports. But if you have an older iPhone, you can choose a version with a different port from the same product page.
Sensyne Phone Tripod and Selfie Stick
The Sensyne Tripod and Selfie Stick is a flexible and simple tool that works both as a tripod and a selfie stick. Whether you're taking family pictures, filming a vlog, streaming, or taking group shots, this one tool does it all.
One of the best things about it is how tall it can get. You can extend it up to 62 inches, which is great if you want to get a full-body shot or set it up for a wider view. It also gives you full 360-degree rotation, so whether you're filming vertically for social media or horizontally for YouTube, you can easily switch between both. The phone holder fits most smartphones, and it works with any phone that's between 2.8 to 5.7 inches wide, which includes pretty much all iPhones. On top of that, it also has a standard 1/4" screw mount, meaning you can attach other gear too, like a camera.
Another useful feature is the wireless remote shutter. It connects to your phone using Bluetooth and lets you take photos or start recording without having to touch your phone. This is useful during times when you want to take pictures from a distance or avoid camera shake when filming. The Sensyne Tripod and Selife Stick is available through the Sensyne Store on Amazon for $19.99.
DJI Osmo Mobile SE
If you've ever tried filming something with your phone while walking or moving, you may have noticed how shaky it can get. That's where the DJI Osmo Mobile SE comes in. It's a small, foldable gimbal that keeps your phone steady while recording, giving you smooth, professional-looking footage without any complicated setup. This gimbal uses 3-axis stabilization, which means it keeps your phone level even if your hands move around. It also has something called ActiveTrack 6.0, which can lock onto a person or pet and keep them in the frame, even as they move around. You can even use it to track yourself, which is great for solo vlogging or content creation.
The DSI Osmo Mobile SE is also quick and easy to use. The magnetic phone clamp lets you attach or remove your phone fast, so you won't have to deal with clips or screws. This makes it great for situations where you need to start recording right away. And because it's foldable and lightweight, it's easy to carry in a backpack or even a large pocket.
There's also a status panel that shows battery level, gimbal mode, and other important information. You can switch between different shooting modes like Follow, Tilt Lock, FPV, or Spin Shot, depending on the type of shot you want. You can buy the DJI Osmo Mobile SE for $69 through Amazon.
Rolling Square inCharge 6
If you're someone who always needs a charger at the worst possible time, the Rolling Square inCharge 6 might be one of the handiest gadgets to carry. It's a tiny cable that fits on your keychain, and it can charge almost any device and connect to nearly any power source.
What makes this little cable special is that it works six different ways. You can connect USB to USB-C, USB to Lightning, USB to Micro-USB, and even USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, or USB-C to Micro-USB. That means whether you're using an iPhone, Android, wireless earbuds, a tablet, or even a power bank, this cable has you covered. You can also charge and sync at the same time, so if you're moving files between your phone and a laptop while charging, this cable handles that easily. If your phone dies and someone nearby has a USB-C device with a bit of charge left, this cable can transfer power from one device to another.
The inCharge 6 is also easy to carry around. Its ends attach magnetically, so you can clip it to your keyring without worrying about it getting tangled or lost. For those interested, the Rolling Square inCharge 6 is available on Amazon for $19.90.
MOFT Phone Stand
The MOFT Phone Tripod Stand is one of those gadgets that feels like it was made for people who use their iPhones for pretty much everything. Whether you're filming a cooking video, taking a group selfie, or jumping on a video call at your desk, this little stand makes it all a lot easier.
What's cool about it is how compact it is. When folded, it's basically the size of a card and weighs just about 3 ounces. But once you flip it open, it turns into a sturdy tripod that extends up to 8 inches. The best part is that it attaches magnetically to iPhone 12 and newer models, so if you've got a MagSafe case, it just snaps on. If you use a phone that doesn't have MagSafe, it also comes with a magnetic ring that sticks to the back of your case.
The stand is also very flexible. The hinge lets you adjust the angle easily, and even though it's lightweight, it feels stable thanks to the triangular design that keeps your phone from wobbling. If interested, you can buy the MOFT Phone Tripod Stand through the MOFT Store on Amazon for $39.99.
ESR MagSafe Car Mount Charger
The ESR MagSafe Car Mount Charger is perfect for anyone who needs a fast way to charge an iPhone while driving. It attaches right to your car's air vent or dashboard and holds your phone tightly using strong built-in magnets.
This charger works with iPhones from the 12 series and up, but what really sets this charger apart is the CryoBoost cooling system. There's actually a little fan inside that helps cool down your phone while it charges. Why does that matter? When your phone gets too warm, charging can slow down. Thanks to the cooling, the system keeps everything running so your phone charges faster and won't overheat. You can set it up wherever it fits in your car, whether that's on the air vent or the dashboard. It includes both a sturdy vent mount and an adhesive base, giving you flexible placement options.
The magnetic hold is also pretty strong, as ESR says it can handle up to 1,600 grams. That's more than enough to keep your phone steady even if you hit a few potholes or make quick turns. The ESR MagSafe Car Mount Charger is available on Amazon through the ESR Store for $32.99.
Black Shark Magnetic Cooler 4Pro
If your phone heats up while gaming, streaming, or recording videos, this gadget might be a necessity. The Black Shark Magnetic Cooler 4Pro is designed to cool your phone quickly, so it doesn't get too hot during extended use. It uses powerful cooling tech to bring the temperature way down.
What makes it stand out is the built-in temperature protection that automatically shuts the cooler off if it gets too hot or too cold, helping protect both your phone and the cooler itself. You can also connect it to the Shark Arsenal app, which gives you control over fan speed, RGB lighting, and lets you see live temperature stats.The cooler attaches magnetically if you're using a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, but it also comes with clip-on grips. With them, you can use it with older iPhones and other devices, such as iPads or even a Nintendo Switch.
The Black Shark Cooler 4Pro is available for $46.99 on Amazon. If you're looking for something that can keep your phone cool and charge it at the same time, then you can check out the Sharge Icemag 2.
ESR MagSafe Wallet
If you like to keep things simple when traveling, this MagSafe wallet from ESR might be just what you need. It sticks right to the back of your iPhone (as long as it's a MagSafe-compatible model) and holds up to five cards, or four cards and some folded cash if you prefer that.
What really stands out is the magnet strength. It stays in place even when you're pulling your phone in and out of your pocket or bag. Thanks to this, you won't have to worry about it slipping off during the day. Another nice touch is how easy it is to get your cards out. There's a little slot at the bottom so you can push a card out with your thumb. It sounds simple, but it actually makes a big difference. It also offers some protection that you don't see in regular wallets. It has built-in RFID blocking, which helps stop unwanted scans of your credit cards or ID.
The ESR MagSafe wallet is available for $12.99 on Amazon. Just keep in mind that it won't work with the iPhone 12 or 13 mini, since it's too big for those smaller phones.