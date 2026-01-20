AirPods Are Great For iPhone Users, But Smart Money Buys These Wireless Earbuds Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today, bringing a combination of great sound, wonderful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and intuitive controls. They also have a decently high price tag; not compared to some, but they're up there. That all depends on which AirPods you buy, of course. AirPods come in three different varieties — AirPods, AirPods with ANC, and AirPods Pro (if you don't include the over-ear AirPods Max), and they all have different perks and capabilities.

Notably, you can pair them to your iPhone just by opening the case close to your phone. They also have Find My compatibility. AirPods Pro can be used as a live translation device or as hearing aids. AirPods with ANC have surprisingly good ANC for a set of earbuds that don't form a seal in your ear canal. Overall, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with AirPods.

But I have tested dozens of earbuds throughout my career, for numerous publications, and there's one set of earbuds I recommend for people on a budget — the JLab JBuds mini. I've had these true wireless earbuds for a couple of generations now, and I met with JLab at CES to see the new versions coming this Spring with a new feature that makes rhythm even better.