6 Lightweight Tools & Gadgets That Could Save Your Back On The Next Hike

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When setting out for a hike, every extra ounce in a backpack counts — it will show up in your back, knees, and pace long before you get back or reach your destination. For that reason, you have to start thinking about cutting as much weight as possible. Shedding the weight in most cases means leaving stuff behind, but you don't really have to make that sacrifice, especially when it comes to tools you actually depend on. You need lightweight alternatives that still serve the same purpose on your hike.

For example, carrying a compact medical kit instead of the traditional hard-box first aid kit can shave off a few ounces off your back. It might be just a few ounces lighter, but once you do the same for a couple of more gadgets or tools — the weight adds up to several pounds lighter and ultimately less stress on your back and legs the further you walk. Including the compact first aid kit, we'll look at six lightweight tools and gadgets that take the weight off your shoulders without sacrificing safety or utility on the trail.