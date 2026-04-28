5 Helpful Tools And Gadgets Campers And Hikers Tend To Forget

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The National Park Service recently released the results of a study conducted in 2024, intended to gauge the level of preparedness of day hikers and trail runners in Rocky Mountain National Park. This study, summarized here, surveyed hikers and runners about the gear they carried with them, along with personal data and their own opinions about their level of wilderness-readiness. Results showed that most of those surveyed didn't bring several items from the National Park Service's 10 Essentials — a list of emergency items posted at most trailheads in national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, that includes first aid, navigation, shelter, and hydration.

As a Colorado resident, very amateur hiker, and husband to an impressive person that completed the Colorado Trail by herself, I can attest to a lot of the findings of the field survey. My partner is absolutely capable and incredibly wilderness-prepared on her longer hikes, and often talks about people she's met on the trail that were woefully underprepared for weather or accidents. While she's always happy to help, the very nature of, well, nature, means you may not encounter another person if an emergency strikes.

With that in mind, SlashGear has compiled five helpful tools and gadgets campers and hikers tend to forget. These items represent the most-forgotten categories on the survey we mentioned previously — hydration, tools/knife, fire starter, navigation, and emergency shelter — and are products my wife and I have experience with. Hopefully they'll help readers be prepared for anything on their next trip into the great outdoors.