What Happened To LARQ Water Bottle From Shark Tank Season 12?

With more than a dozen seasons worth of pitches under its belt, the sheer number of gadgets, gizmos, and devices that have made an appearance on the prime time reality hit "Shark Tank" is legitimately staggering. However, that massive tally is offset by the considerably smaller number of products that manage to entice the likes of Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and soon to exit Shark Mark Cuban to stake their own hard-earned cash on one offering or another. The number is, of course, further offset by the even smaller number of products that become a hit in the marketplace.

Even still, once in a while a product makes its way to the "Shark Tank" sound stage that seems to have "hit" written all over it. That's assuming both the entrepreneurial pitcher and the opportunistic sharks can find enough common ground to strike a deal. That was very much the case during a Season 12 episode that found Justin Wang in search of funding to scale-up operations at his company, LARQ. He does so by pitting LARQ's self-cleaning smart water bottles as a potentially game-changing device in the clean water and reusable bottle market sector.

As "Shark Tank" viewers can attest, it takes more than a good product to strike a deal with the series' shrewd crew of potential investors, and Wang's pitch indeed went a little sideways before he righted the ship. Here's what happened to LARQ after that fateful "Shark Tank" appearance.

