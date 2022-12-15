What Happened To ARKEG After Shark Tank?

During the January 4, 2013 episode of "Shark Tank," inventors Brant Myers and Dan Grimm showed a product to the sharks that combined two things millions of people do every single day: playing video games and drinking beer. Myers and Grimm were high school buddies in San Luis Obispo, California, who ended up as roomies in college, according to Gazette Review. Like many typical college students, they spent a lot of time, well, playing video games and drinking beer.

As comedy movies have taught the world, people are at their smartest when they're drinking, and Myers and Grimm had an epiphany one fateful night after imbibing some adult beverages. They put their "manufacturing and electrical knowledge" to work and came up with the ARKEG, a stand-up video arcade unit combined with a home kegerator. You would think combining these ideas together would be on par with peanut butter and jelly, but alas, it was not so.

The gaming side of ARKEG sported a 24-inch LCD screen with 2.1 high-definition surround sound and two glorious old-school joysticks, a trackball, and all the buttons (per Modern Man). It came with 69 pre-loaded arcade games, from "Asteroids" and "Centipede" to "Mortal Kombat" and "Xenophobe." You could even add games over Wi-Fi or through a direct connection, boosting the total number to some 15,000. It is unknown if ARKEG actually had the legal right to distribute all these games. Perhaps their lawyers had enough beer to overlook the issue.