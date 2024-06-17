6 Cool Gadgets You'll Want To Bring On Your Next Day Hike

There are many types of smart water bottles on the market, but while hiking, you want one that can filter water for you. The GRAYL GeoPress 24oz Water Purifier Bottle is a cool multi-level concept. It's set up into two separate pieces. The first is the tubular container that you will fill up with water, whether it be from a hose, creek, or river. The second piece has the filter attached to the bottom of it with the screw-off lid on top. All you have to do is push the filter piece down into the tube and as water rushes through the filter, it will fill up the inside of the bottle ready for you to drink. According to the company, it takes eight seconds for the filter to work through a whole bottle.

This bottle can hold up to 24 ounces of filtered water and comes in many colors, so there's an option for everyone. Just be aware that the filter will need to be replaced after 350 cycles. It does come with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 2,800 reviewers. Most people were happy with it. However, according to one reviewer, the bottle does come with its quirks. They stated that you will need to unscrew the top a bit or else the water will spill out of the sides. Additionally, they did find it a bit difficult to press down, but the water tasted filtered and the design is simple.