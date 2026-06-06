5 Reasons Why Someone Might Not Want To Wear A Smartwatch

One of my favorite studies continues to be the one that suggested merely having a smartphone nearby will ruin your focus. Proximity — not usage, just being close — is all it takes. That study was about smartphones. Some studies find smartwatches more distracting than phones, and I think it's pretty obvious why: they are quite literally within arm's reach at all times. And they have to stay there if you want your watch to provide long-term analyses of health metrics, such as hypertension. Meanwhile, it's serving you notifications from your phone, vibrating on your wrist constantly unless you change the settings.

Even with a stringent focus mode that only lets your smartwatch vibrate for the most important things, you develop a reflexive habit of checking it a lot more frequently than a smartphone. Even in cases where you just want to check the time and date, your eyes will inevitably drift to that unread notification dot. There are also plenty of instances where it's visible in your field of view (such as when you're typing or reading a book), and all the while it's goading you, silently, saying, "C'mon, look at me."

There are ways to mitigate this. Theater Mode on the Apple Watch blanks the screen and creates some friction when viewing notifications. And of course, it doesn't hurt to take it off during the hour or two when you want no distractions. Nonetheless, wearing a smartwatch presents a perpetual potential distraction, so if you can't afford to have yet another device hogging your precious cognitive bandwidth, steer clear.