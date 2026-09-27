12 Of The Best Android Phones You Can Buy In 2026

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Not long ago, when we talked about the best Android phone of the year, it was more or less always down to the latest Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phone, though Samsung always edged out Google. However, in 2026, the Android smartphone market has changed, and Chinese brands have also made their name heard. These brands are shipping cameras and batteries that make Samsung and Google look almost conservative. Gaming phones now come with dedicated liquid cooling systems borrowed from PCs. 2026 started off great for Android smartphones, and it has only accelerated.

There are plenty of options for buyers, which is nice but also a bit problematic since picking a phone is much harder than it used to be. You no longer get the best camera, performance, and battery life in a single phone. You have to look around, and some of the phones in this list aren't even sold in the U.S., which is something we have flagged clearly wherever it applies. If size is something that matters to you, then you should look at the best compact phones you can buy in 2026 instead.