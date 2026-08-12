5 New Features Only On The Google Pixel 11 & Google Pixel 11 Pro

Amidst great expectations, and a looming RAM crisis, Google's latest generation Pixel smartphones are here, with Google officially announcing the new devices at its August 2026 "Made by Google" event. One look at all four devices, and it becomes immediately clear that the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold are all largely identical to their respective predecessors in terms of design. There are hardware changes for sure, including new camera sensors, newer Tensor chips, and a promise of faster charging support.

Now, those aware of Google's history with Pixel devices might know that the company uses the Pixel launches to introduce new features that remain exclusive to the latest Pixel devices for the first few months of their launch. For example, last year's Pixel 10 series were the first devices to receive new features like Magic Cue, Pixel Journal, and Advanced Camera Tools, and some of these features did make it to older Pixel devices as part of regular "Pixel Drops".

The Pixel 11 lineup is no exception to this rule, and Google has reserved a bunch of new features that, at least for the time being, are exclusive to the Pixel 11 devices. Notable among these include 'Magic Capture', 'Creator Suite', 'Camera Looks', and something called 'HiLight.' In addition to these, the new Pixel 11 series phones also get an 'Instant Night Sight' feature.