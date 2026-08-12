5 New Features Only On The Google Pixel 11 & Google Pixel 11 Pro
Amidst great expectations, and a looming RAM crisis, Google's latest generation Pixel smartphones are here, with Google officially announcing the new devices at its August 2026 "Made by Google" event. One look at all four devices, and it becomes immediately clear that the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold are all largely identical to their respective predecessors in terms of design. There are hardware changes for sure, including new camera sensors, newer Tensor chips, and a promise of faster charging support.
Now, those aware of Google's history with Pixel devices might know that the company uses the Pixel launches to introduce new features that remain exclusive to the latest Pixel devices for the first few months of their launch. For example, last year's Pixel 10 series were the first devices to receive new features like Magic Cue, Pixel Journal, and Advanced Camera Tools, and some of these features did make it to older Pixel devices as part of regular "Pixel Drops".
The Pixel 11 lineup is no exception to this rule, and Google has reserved a bunch of new features that, at least for the time being, are exclusive to the Pixel 11 devices. Notable among these include 'Magic Capture', 'Creator Suite', 'Camera Looks', and something called 'HiLight.' In addition to these, the new Pixel 11 series phones also get an 'Instant Night Sight' feature.
HiLight, Magic Capture, and Camera Looks
Perhaps the most visible feature addition to the Pixel 11 series is the new 'HiLight' option, which was earlier rumored to make its debut as "Pixel Glow" (which, honestly, was a better name). The HiLight feature basically is a modified LED flash module that doubles up as a notification light on steroids. As of now, it can perform two functions: light up to notify users about incoming calls, and glow when the phone is actively listening to and executing a Gemini command. Google also offers users the option to make the HiLight LED glow in a particular color when a favorite contact calls. More features are likely to be added in the future. Do note that you'll need to get a "Pro" grade Pixel 11 device to enjoy the 'HiLight' feature, as the feature is missing from standard Pixel 11. Since older Pixels don't have the LEDs necessary for the feature, HiLight will presumably remain exclusive to the Pixel 11 Pro until next year at the earliest.
The second Pixel 11-exclusive feature is Magic Capture, which allows users to capture a video of a moment, following which the phone uses a combination of on-device intelligence and Gemini models to generate high-quality 12MP photos from it. Magic Capture also has the ability to automatically un-blur and crop the captured images so that they are ready to share immediately.
The third feature, again related to the camera, is called "Camera Looks", which lets the user choose the aesthetic they prefer for captured images. This option now gives users several photo looks to choose from, ensuring that images coming out of the phone no longer have the familiar Pixel look to it. The three main Camera Looks options include: Natural, Shadows, and Vanilla, in addition to six other looks called Digi, Black Tie, Minimal, Editorial, Classic, and Velvet.
Creator Suite and Instant Night Sight
Google seems to be very keen on making the Pixel 11 lineup attractive to content creators around the globe. To make life easier for them, the Pixel 11 is making the process of creating, editing, and uploading content entirely on-device, bypassing the need to export the raw footage to another device. To do this, the Pixel 11 series now get an on-screen teleprompter mode that will let creators easily talk to the audience without having to worry about forgotten lines and missed points. In this mode, captured footage will be stored within specific project folders without cluttering the rest of the photo gallery. Once all the required footage is in, creators will be able to use Storyboard to trim and edit the clip, before they perform the final edits. The creator suite also lets users set video as the default mode when the Pixel Camera app is opened.
Another feature addition to the Pixel 11 lineup is the improved Night Sight mode. Longtime Pixel users still swear by the phone's ability to capture excellent low light shots. However, a major gripe with this feature was the rather long time it took to capture these shots while trying hard to keep the camera still. Google says that its improved algorithm ensures that the average night sight image capture is now up to 4.5 times faster compared to older devices.
In addition to these features, the newer Pixel 11 devices also get the ability to use "Circle to search" and translate features directly from the camera app. The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are all available for preorder starting August 12, 2026, with prices starting at $899, $1,099, and $1,299, respectively, with no sign of the rumored dynamic pricing yet.