4 Ways Pixel 10's Magic Cue Can Give Your Productivity A Boost

Smartphone makers have been trying to make their users' lives much easier for years, including with features like voice assistants. However, these have historically been limited to simple tasks, like making calls or answering basic questions — that is, until the advent of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini. But even then, these large language models are often limited unless you give them access to your data, and that's what Google did with its latest Pixel 10 series.

This tool is called Magic Cue, and it's only available on Google's Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 phones — which means the budget-priced Google Pixel 10a is out, as it has the older Tensor G4. The company claims that the feature, which uses Gemini Nano, processes everything securely on-device and in the cloud. While this should offer better privacy and security, Google thankfully gives users the option to turn it off if they don't feel comfortable with the level of access this AI tool has to their info.

But if you trust Google and are okay with giving this tool practically all your data, Magic Cue unlocks several features that can make using your smartphone so much easier. So, even though Google never needed to add AI to phones like the Pixel 10 Pro XL to make them feel special, the technology has its benefits and can significantly improve your productivity if you choose to use it.