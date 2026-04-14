5 New Android Phones In 2026 To Keep On Your Radar

With a market share of over 60% in the U.S., iPhones are many people's default smartphones. They offer premium build quality, excellent camera performance, and a familiar software experience — not to mention all the perks of Apple's unified ecosystem. However, Android lets buyers explore a wider variety of smartphones at all price points. Google's OS has also matured over the years and feels more cohesive than ever — and can even boast AirDrop support on Pixel phones now.

Samsung is the largest Android smartphone vendor globally, but it's not the only brand you can shop from. Google's Pixel lineup, for instance, offers a clean Android experience with day-one software updates and hardware features like Pixelsnap, Google's take on MagSafe. OnePlus smartphones continue to provide great bang for your buck, while Oppo keeps pushing the envelope with camera hardware and battery technology.

Given that most modern smartphones come with powerful internals and a great set of cameras, it's hard to end up with one that doesn't deliver a good experience. That said, there are a handful of picks that manage to stand out by getting a few things just right — and these usually are no-brainers to get. If you're shopping for a new Android smartphone in 2026, here are five options you might want to consider.