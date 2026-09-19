11 Unconventional Looking Tools And Gadgets That Work Surprisingly Well

Trackball mice have been around for decades but they aren't as popular as their sliding motion counterparts. Unlike the latter, a trackball mouse works while fixed in place and has a ball that you roll with just your thumb or fingers to move your pointer around. The fact that you don't have to drag the mouse around your desk means one thing — less strain on your arm and shoulder during long working sessions.

Besides reducing strain, a trackball mouse comes in handy if you have little desk space to work with. It's rooted in place and all you have to do is flick or nudge the ball for large movements or use smaller rolls for precision pointing. There are many models out there for the taking, but one we'd recommend is the Logitech MX Ergo S, which is one of the most loved Apple Magic Mouse alternatives. If you're left-handed, the likes of the Kensington Orbit may come in handy. You can use your index finger rather than your thumb.

Beside the obvious ergonomic and functionality benefits, the MX Ergo S comes with a total of eight quiet buttons, is rechargeable and provides three connection options; Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired USB. There's a learning curve with this device especially if you've been using standard mice all your life. Another quirk worth noting is that this mouse isn't ideal for gaming (subjective) but should work fine for most other tasks.