5 Of The Best Neck Fans For Summer 2026
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There's a lot to love about summer, except of course when you're dealing with the blistering heat. In May 2026, multiple countries are already experiencing record-breaking heatwaves. While there's only so much an individual can do to stop climate change, one way to minimize risks caused by heat waves is to invest in gadgets to help you stay cool, like portable fans. There are lots of different highly-rated USB fans that can help you cool down like clip-on fans, desk fans, hand-held fans, mini lash fans, and neck fans. Out of all these options, neck fans are ideal for activities like exercising, working, or traveling.
Neck fans free up your hands, so you can get the cooling benefits while remaining flexible and mobile. Typically, neck fans use bladeless technology, so there is no risk of injury. They also tend to be reasonably quiet, which means you can be less distracting in close quarters, and you don't have a constant buzz in your ears. Plus, modern neck fans almost always use USB charging technology, which means you can charge on-the-go with power banks and your phone cable. So, if you want to stay fresh this summer season, here are some of the best neck fan options that you should consider.
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
Known for a large portfolio of cooling products, JISULIFE's fans make great companions for beach trips and fit perfectly into handbags. It's unsurprising that the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan is also considered one of the best out there and makes for a great outdoor gadget for backyard camping. They all have 5 cooling speeds and there are multiple variants of this neck fan with different battery capacities.
Available on Walmart, one JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan has a 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery designed to last up to 16 hours of use with a noise rating of 25 dB. In an independent test, Youtuber Project Farm said it came out on top and even bested more expensive models in terms of run time on its highest setting. Its prices range between $26.99 to $29.59 and it has garnered an average rating of 4.4 stars from 1,800+ customers.
On the other hand, you can find newer models on Amazon, where it is rated 4.4 stars by over 2,700 people. For an extra $10, the newer JISULIFE Neck Fan is offered with either a 5,000 mAh or 6,000 mAh capacities. Both retail for between $33 to $37. The 5,00mAh model is rated to last up to 16.5 hours of use on its lowest settings, while the 6,000 mAh option can last more than a day at 25 hours.
CIVPOWER Neck Fan
Made of skin-friendly material (ABS and silicone), the CIVPOWER Neck Fan offers 270-degree cooling, plus dust and sweat protection due to its semi-closed air inlet. You're also not at risk of your hair getting tangled due to its bladeless design. CIVPOWER even considered make-up as well and made sure the airflow is gentle enough for it. Rechargeable via USB Type-C, it takes up to 5 hours to fully charge its 4,000 mAh battery, but it's rated to run up to 16 hours on its lowest setting. The CIVPOWER offers only has 3 speeds and checks in at 45 dB on average, which is quieter than the hum of a refrigerator.
An Amazon's Choice product, the CIVPOWER Neck Fan boasts a positive 4.4-star average rating from more than 12,800 customers. With prices that start at $29.99, it's available in 8 different colors that can match summer outfits, including fun ones like orange, light blue, and pink. One reviewer shared that it worked perfectly for their husband who is a professional cook working in hot kitchens. For people who care about their personal sustainability footprint, it also holds 3 different sustainability features from the Global Recycled Standard.
Gulaki Neck Fan
One of the most notable features for the Gulaki Neck Fan is that it is made of flexible TPE material that lets you adjust the circumference from 70mm to 150mm. It also has color-changing lights which you can always turn off, depending on your personal aesthetics.
While it shares the same battery size as other affordable options (4,000 mAh), it has a slightly longer operating time at 17 hours at its lowest speed and can cool 360 degrees. One reviewer notes that it even exceeded its promise and lasted up to 12 hours for two days with a single charge. Although it's not the quietest neck fan with its 30 dB rating, it's a little more than a whisper and falls somewhere in the middle compared to other comparable models. Both the New York Times and CNN have praised its performance and have included it in their list for some of the best neck fans currently in the market.
The Gulaki Portable Neck Fan has generated an average rating of 4.3 stars from 2,800+ Amazon customers. With fun colors like purple, pink, and baby blue, it retails between $29.99 to $31.99. However, as of May 2026, you can get it for as low as $26.99 on sale.
ChillGo Portable Neck Fan
When your neck fan inevitably loses power, it's nice to know it won't take up a lot of room in your bag. Weighing around 0.7 lbs, the ChillGo Portable Neck Fan is a highly rated, compact offer that lets you collapse it to just 7.5 inches by 5.5 inches. Other unique features include adjustable air vents that can be pivoted in both directions, which is unique in the category. It lets you adjust the circumference from 75 degrees to 150 degrees.
On Amazon, the $29.99 ChillGo Portable Neck Fan has an average rating of 4.2 stars from 690 Amazon customers. While it has a larger 5,200 mAh battery capacity, it's not as efficient as the other models, since its battery life is rated to last only up to 16 hours. That said, Youtuber Project Farm notes that it's their top recommendation after citing its affordable price point and comparing features like maximum airspeed, total run time, and cooling effect across a dozen other neck fans. While it's not as popular as the other options on this list, its older generation model, the $27.99 ChillGo Neck Fan, also has a lot of fans with a 4.3-star average rating from more than 2,900 Amazon customers.
Torras Cyber AI Neck Air Conditioner
Most people may know TORRAS for their iPhone accessories, like their MiniMag Power Bank, which make it gamer-friendly considering how slim it is at 0.3 inches. However, TORRAS has also dipped its feet in luxury neck fans with its COOLiFY Cyber AI Neck Air Conditioner.
Despite its eye-watering $275.79 price tag, it enjoys a generally positive average rating of 4 stars from more than 7,300 Amazon users. A step up from your normal neck fan, it doesn't just blow cold air, but it uses cooling semiconductors to generate cold as well. In addition to its integrated app, it has 20W fast-charging and AI-powered sensors that adjust to ambient temperature and settings for energy efficiency. Designed for year-round use, it has fan mode, cool mode, and even heat mode for the winter season. When used as a fan, it's rated to last up to 15 hours with a 35 dB noise rating.
Although if you're willing to spend a little more, there's also the TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber Fold AI Air Conditioner which retails for $279.99. Because of its universal joint, you get to enjoy a lot of the same benefits in a more compact, foldable system. That said, if you think spending this much money on a neck fan is absurd, TORRAS has (slightly) more affordable products in its lineup, such as its 2S PRO series, which costs between $199 to $219.99.
Methodology
To make this list of recommended neck fans, we rounded up product options from different brands that have a history of satisfied customers. We selected products from a wide range of price points which range from around $27 to $280. When possible, we also mention similar products made by the same manufacturers with features that may be more suitable to your needs.
We compared different notable features, like battery life, noise ratings, compactness, speed options, and smart technology. We only included neck fans that have been rated at least 4 stars on average by at least 600 customers on reputable retail platforms, like Walmart and Amazon. This is to make sure that it has been well-received by a significant number of users. In addition, we referenced both independent reviews from other publications, Youtube creators, and our team at SlashGear.