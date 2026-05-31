5 Of The Best Neck Fans For Summer 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a lot to love about summer, except of course when you're dealing with the blistering heat. In May 2026, multiple countries are already experiencing record-breaking heatwaves. While there's only so much an individual can do to stop climate change, one way to minimize risks caused by heat waves is to invest in gadgets to help you stay cool, like portable fans. There are lots of different highly-rated USB fans that can help you cool down like clip-on fans, desk fans, hand-held fans, mini lash fans, and neck fans. Out of all these options, neck fans are ideal for activities like exercising, working, or traveling.

Neck fans free up your hands, so you can get the cooling benefits while remaining flexible and mobile. Typically, neck fans use bladeless technology, so there is no risk of injury. They also tend to be reasonably quiet, which means you can be less distracting in close quarters, and you don't have a constant buzz in your ears. Plus, modern neck fans almost always use USB charging technology, which means you can charge on-the-go with power banks and your phone cable. So, if you want to stay fresh this summer season, here are some of the best neck fan options that you should consider.