14 Easy DIY Projects To Tackle Around Your Home This Spring

As the weather gets warmer, you might find yourself with a little extra time and motivation to spruce things up around the house. A common way of doing that (despite the groans of children everywhere) is a little spring cleaning. A winter cooped up has a way of gathering dust and stale air. Opening the windows, fluffing the pillows, and giving everything a proper cleaning can give your home a refreshed feeling.

If you're not satisfied with just tidying up, or if your summer activities are a little more mechanical in nature, you'll probably have a bit more fun repairing, building, or crafting something. If you're itching to break out the hammer, we've got some suggestions to get you started.

These projects are for inside and outside your house, for making your summer more fun or making chores a little easier. From regular summertime home maintenance to creative projects you can do with the kids in your life, here are 14 relatively simple DIY projects to keep you busy and get the most out of the warm seasons.