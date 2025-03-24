6 Highly-Rated Permanent Outdoor Lights To Spice Up Your Home's Exterior

Lighting can make a huge difference when it comes to sprucing up a space. Abundant interior lighting is great for everything from helping illuminate work projects and hobbies to bumping your selfie game up to the next level. Outdoor lighting, on the other hand, can be useful for things like drawing attention to landscaping fixtures, increasing security, or simply improving aesthetics. However, while you can readily find interior lighting solutions at virtually every supermarket and home improvement store, you may be less confident when it comes to shopping for permanent outdoor lighting.

Permanent outdoor lighting refers to lighting solutions designed for outdoor use and engineered to be installed with some degree of permanence. That's in contrast to things like portable lanterns and lights that aren't meant to remain stationary in one place for extended periods. Permanent outdoor lighting may translate to things like floodlights installed outside of your garage, a motion-activated porch light, or even decorative walkway lights. While the term permanent is somewhat loose here, as virtually all lighting solutions can be moved if necessary, it's common to install these devices once and then leave them alone unless you need to replace a bulb or battery.

If you're curious about some of your options when it comes to permanent outdoor lighting, we've got you covered. We checked out the net and searched various stores to find some of the highest-rated permanent outdoor lighting solutions available today. We based our choices on things like price, user reviews, and product features, but we'll cover our selection methodology later. For now, here are six highly-rated permanent outdoor lights to spice up your home's exterior.

