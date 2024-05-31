6 Highly-Rated Motion-Activated Security Lights You Can Find At Harbor Freight
Your home's security is not something you should take lightly. Motion-activated security lights emit bright light as soon as any motion is detected, potentially deterring intruders and helping you keep your property safe. These lights offer a few other benefits as well. For instance, the illumination they provide can prevent accidents in the dark, and you may even be able to secure lower home insurance rates, seeing how intruders are less likely to break into a home with bolstered security.
Given all these benefits, there's no reason not to invest in motion-activated security lights for your home. If cost is a concern, shopping at a budget retailer like Harbor Freight can help. The brand has a decades-long history and is known for selling quality products and tools at affordable prices. What's more, for most products, you have the option of either purchasing online through Harbor Freight's website or at a local branch.
To help you zero in on the right security light for your needs and budget, we've put together a list of products from Harbor Freight. These security lights were chosen primarily based on their ratings and reviews, but we've also analyzed their features to ensure they're actually worth purchasing.
Bunker Hill Security 115 Lumen Wall Mount Solar Security Light, Black
Bunker Hill Security's 115 lumen motion-activated security light is an affordable and top-rated Harbor Freight product that will keep your home secure. It costs only $11.99, and that might just be a one-time expense because this solar-powered light doesn't require frequent battery changes or plugging into a power source for charging. Additionally, it has a peel-and-stick back, which means you won't need tools to install it. This feature makes this product a good option for renters looking to boost their apartment's security. It has a durable construction and is weatherproof, so you can mount it indoors in the garage or nursery or even outdoors on the patio or driveway.
When there's no activity nearby, this product produces ambient light, but that quickly changes to bright light when motion is detected. The security light is available for purchase on the Harbor Freight website, where it has a 4.5 out of 5 user score based on 1,858 reviews. Over 90% of buyers who purchased this security light recommend it, and many have praised its features, value, and quality. The product is also available in white if you want to purchase a lighter color that will better match your home decor.
Bunker Hill Security 500 Lumen LED Solar Security Light, Black
Another offering from Bunker Hill Security, this solar-powered security light produces a bright 500 lumen beam when it senses motion. It has a 180-degree range and can detect motion up to 50 feet away. Additionally, you can adjust the settings to have the light stay on for up to two minutes in the direction where motion was detected. That makes this security light ideal if you want bright illumination across a large area.
The product costs $24.99 and can be purchased through the Harbor Freight website. It's received a user score of 4.3 out of 5, with positive reviews indicating that the motion sensor works well and the product is easy to set up. Some reviewers have noted that the mounting hardware posed certain limitations in terms of how it could be installed. This product is also available in white on Harbor Freight for the same price, so you can pick a color that best suits your decor.
Bunker Hill Security 120 Lumen Solar Motion Security Light, Black
If you're setting up a home security system, it's a good idea to include a motion-activated light like this one from Bunker Hill Security as part of it. The security light is compact — it's under 4" tall and weighs less than 1.5 lbs — so it's perfect if you want a product that's not too obtrusive. It produces a 120 lumen beam that is activated if motion is detected up to 35 feet away. What's more, installation is easy and doesn't require complicated tools or hardware.
This security light is currently available for purchase on Harbor Freight for $16.99. It's received an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5, based on over 750 reviews, and 81% of buyers say they recommend it. The positive reviews note that the product does what it claims and is durable. The one possible limitation that multiple reviews mention is that the light always stays on, albeit dimly, even when there's no motion. This security light is available in two colorways — black and white. The version in white can be purchased for the same price on Harbor Freight.
Bunker Hill Security Motion Detecting Security Light, White
A highlight of this security light from Bunker Hill Security is that it has two lamps and each can be adjusted independently. This feature makes this product a good pick if you want to secure a larger area or want to illuminate different areas within your property, like the garage and driveway, simultaneously. The sensor can pick up motion up to 70 feet away, and there's a timer that you can use to keep the light powered on for up to 10 minutes after motion is detected. One downside to consider, though, is that this security light isn't solar-powered; however, it works with standard 150-watt halogen, LED, incandescent, and CFL bulbs.
The product is priced at $24.99 and can be purchased in-store or online at the Harbor Freight website. You also have the option to buy this security light in black on Harbor Freight for the same price. Buyers have rated this product favorably, as evidenced by its 4.5 out of 5 rating. Furthermore, 93% of people who purchased this product say they recommend it, which speaks to its reliability and durability. Reviews on Harbor Freight's website note that this security light offers great value for the price and is easy to install. A few two-star and three-star reviews, however, mention that adjusting the direction of the lights proved harder than expected.
Bunker Hill Security 2850 Lumen Triple Head LED Solar Security Light
If you're looking for a security light that's capable of emitting extremely bright light, this solar-powered security light from Bunker Hill Security is a solid choice. This product has three lights that emit 2,850 lumen beams, and the product is solar-powered, so you can use it in areas that don't have direct access to a power outlet. Featuring an adjustable delay timer, you can set this security light to stay powered on for anywhere between 30 seconds and two minutes after motion is detected.
This security light is priced at $49.99 on the Harbor Freight website. Although it's not inexpensive, it's well-received by buyers, considering the 4.7 out of 5 rating it has on the platform. Furthermore, it also has a 95% recommendation rate. Buyers have noted that this security light is exceptionally bright and that it can illuminate in three different directions. A few reviewers, however, mentioned that the bracket design proved tricky to work with during installation.
Geeni Sentry 1080p Motion Activated Floodlight Security Camera
This floodlight security camera from Geeni can be used as part of your home security system, given that it is capable of recording and storing security footage 24/7. It boasts features like a 140-degree viewing angle, motion-sensing lights, night vision capability, and image-enhancing technology. What's more, installation and set-up are straightforward — all you need to do after purchasing this product is download the Geeni app, mount the product, and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use voice commands to control the product after installation.
Another noteworthy feature is the two-way speaker that allows you to communicate with people on the other end and verify their identity before you allow them entry or access to your property. In the event that it does sense an intruder, the motion-activated light and 100 dB alarm will alert you as well as discourage the other party. The Geeni Sentry 1080p Motion Activated Floodlight Security Camera is currently only available in Harbor Freight stores at a price of $79.99.
While that makes this the most expensive option on this list, given the numerous features it offers and the fact that it offers the dual functionality of a security light and camera with a two-way speaker, the product offers pretty good value. Most reviews on Harbor Freight's website echo this. Buyers have stated it works well, and the option to check the camera footage in real-time through the app is a plus.
Why these products made it to this list
The products mentioned above were selected based on their features, user ratings, and reviews. Each of these products has an average rating of 4 and above, as well as multiple positive reviews that speak favorably about the quality. Additionally, we included products at different price points, so there's something for everyone on this list.