5 Top Rated Harbor Freight Products Sure To Keep Your Home Secure
Keeping your home safe is important, and that means you'll want to have a way to surveil your surroundings. Many people buy complete home security systems to install, but you can save a lot of money by piecing things out individually. Harbor Freight might be best known for affordable prices on power tools, especially with the Inside Track membership, but that's not all they have. The retail giant also sells plenty of home security devices.
The basics you'll want to get for your home include obvious things like cameras, but there are a few more things you can grab that will help you feel safer in your home. As an added bonus, most of the items you find on this list won't break the bank, and you can take it slow and buy things one at a time. Everything here is rated highly by Harbor Freight customers, so you should be able to sleep soundly at night knowing you are protected.
Bunker Hill Security Door/Window Entry Alarm
One of the first things many people do when trying to secure their home is pick up an entry alarm. It's a very inexpensive way to feel safer — $6.99 for Bunker Hill Security's option at Harbor Freight, to be exact. This will go on your window or door and alert you when somebody is trying to get into your home uninvited. It uses a magnetic sensor that detects motion and beeps loudly whenever that line is breached.
For the low price, this will do exactly what you need it to do, and we see that is how many buyers feel. The alarm has a 4.6 out of five average rating on Harbor Freight's website. Keep in mind this isn't like a doorbell camera, but it's just a no-frills alarm instead. It's a cheap and easy option for you to feel safer, and if that's all you're looking for, then it's hard to go wrong here. You'll probably want to pick up a few of them to ensure your entryways are secure, so it will cost a little more than $7 if you're going that route.
Cobra Weatherproof Color Security Camera with Night Vision
If you want the ability to keep surveillance on your property, you'll need to invest in security cameras. Harbor Freight carries a weatherproof camera from Cobra, and you can pick it up for $25.99. You can mount this onto your house and point it into your backyard, front yard, or wherever you desire. It's designed to withstand the elements, so there shouldn't be any reason to be worried about it not working anymore after being drenched in rain.
The night vision comes with up to 15 feet of range, so you'll get a good view of your yard with this. Unfortunately, it's limited to just a 380p resolution, so it's not as crisp as you might like it to be. It's not wireless either, meaning you'll need this plugged into a power source, and you'll also need a screen handy to actually do any surveilling. Despite that, the camera does have a 4.2 out of five average rating. You'll just need to know the camera's limitations before buying it. If you want something wireless or connected through a WiFi connection, you'll need to spend a bit more cash.
Geeni SENTRY 1080p Motion Activated Floodlight Security Camera
For a lot of people, just having a set of automatic lights that turn on when somebody walks by is more than enough security. Harbor Freight carries a motion-activated floodlight security camera from Geeni that'll do just that and then some. This light is available in-store only for the price of $79.99. What you'll be getting is a 140-degree viewing angle, night vision, and the ability to look at recorded footage directly from your smartphone.
If you want to take things even further, this light can also set off an alarm that will give people too close an audio cue they've been detected. There's a two-way speaker that'll allow you to talk directly through the lights if you'd like to as well. This light has a 4.3 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website, and it doesn't look like there are any glaring downsides to it. Even if you lose a WiFi connection, it'll keep recording, but you'll have to get the footage from an SD card instead of the app. Overall, it's a solid option for peace of mind while living in your home.
Geeni Doorpeek 1080p Video Doorbell
Doorbell cameras are quite popular these days, and you can pick one up from Harbor Freight. The Geeni Doorpeek camera will cost $69.99, and it's only sold in-store, crossing off online shopping as an option. Once you get this installed, the whole interface is quite simple. Just open up the Geeni app, and you will get a live feed of what's happening outside your door. You'll get a push notification sent directly to your phone whenever there is activity at the doorbell, so you should always be up to date on what's going on.
With it working with most iOS and Android devices, compatibility shouldn't be much of an issue, provided you're using a relatively recent device. The Doorpeek doorbell has a 4.2 out of five average rating on Harbor Freight's website, and the majority of reviews make it seem like it works just as intended. It's important to note this doorbell isn't battery-operated, but it'll instead have to be wired in. This could prove to be difficult for some houses, so keep that in mind.
Cobra 720p Wi-Fi Security System with 2 Indoor/Outdoor Cameras
For $179.99, you can pick up a Cobra security system with two cameras and a screen. This is a perfect choice for people who want to save some cash by going for a bundle. The two cameras will allow you to have good visibility as you can get one for both the front and back of your house. The included video screen will give you a dedicated way of watching what's going on, but you can also do it through a smartphone app. The monitor can support up to four camera inputs.
The two cameras are weather-resistant and come with a built-in microphone and speaker. This set has a 4.4 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website, so you're getting a very solid bundle here. Many reviewers note the ease of getting everything set up, and there don't seem to be many downsides to the bundle as a whole. One thing to mention is the need to buy a separate SD card to record your video. It can support up to 256 GB, so there will be plenty of room to record if you take that road.