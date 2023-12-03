5 Top Rated Harbor Freight Products Sure To Keep Your Home Secure

One of the first things many people do when trying to secure their home is pick up an entry alarm. It's a very inexpensive way to feel safer — $6.99 for Bunker Hill Security's option at Harbor Freight, to be exact. This will go on your window or door and alert you when somebody is trying to get into your home uninvited. It uses a magnetic sensor that detects motion and beeps loudly whenever that line is breached.

For the low price, this will do exactly what you need it to do, and we see that is how many buyers feel. The alarm has a 4.6 out of five average rating on Harbor Freight's website. Keep in mind this isn't like a doorbell camera, but it's just a no-frills alarm instead. It's a cheap and easy option for you to feel safer, and if that's all you're looking for, then it's hard to go wrong here. You'll probably want to pick up a few of them to ensure your entryways are secure, so it will cost a little more than $7 if you're going that route.