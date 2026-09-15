14 Of The Fastest-Accelerating Mazda Models Ever Made

Mazda spent years promoting its cars with the "Zoom-Zoom" tagline, which, according to the brand, is supposed to capture the childlike joy of experiencing motion. Anyone who's ever stood trackside while a modified RX-7 or even a 787B storms past will certainly know what the manufacturer is getting at, but even the brand's more down-to-Earth cars can be pretty quick.

From its all-terrain SUVs to its affordably priced hatchbacks, Mazda's current lineup is filled with cars that prioritize driving fun. Even Mazda's three-row family hauler is more enjoyable to drive than you might expect.

The brand's commitment to keeping the original MX-5 Miata formula unchanged over the decades has also earned it plenty of admiration from enthusiasts, especially as so many other simple, lightweight sports cars have been consigned to the archives. Whether you prefer the open-air thrills of a roadster or favor something with more hauling power instead, these fast-accelerating Mazdas all pack plenty of punch when you put your foot to the floor.