New Mazda Patent Hints At Powerful Future Rotary Engine Possibility

Unless you're a car enthusiast, you may not know that Mazda is the automaker most closely associated with rotary engine technology. Now, the company is taking that technology a step further with a new patent filed in January 2026 and published in August. This patent covers an Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system designed specifically for a two-rotor, turbocharged rotary engine.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this new system is the design. Mazda has placed part of the exhaust-gas passage inside the rotary engine's side housing. As the exhaust gas passes through this section, engine coolant can help remove heat before the gases reach a smaller EGR cooler. This gives Mazda a way to send a large amount of cooled exhaust back into the engine during heavy operation without needing more space around the engine itself. The patent also describes a rotary engine using separate exhaust paths, with the higher-energy exhaust directed toward a turbocharger and cooler exhaust used for the EGR system. This could help control exhaust and catalytic-converter temperatures.

This design is an important step forward, as rotary engines typically have higher exhaust temperatures and higher hydrocarbon emissions. That combination makes it tougher to meet emissions requirements. However, the patent does not confirm a new production rotary engine or a specific vehicle that will feature such an engine. As of this writing, Mazda has yet to publicly release any information on this new design.