10 Practical Camping Gadgets Worth Buying From Tractor Supply
When you talk about purchasing camping gear, the likes of Decathlon, Costco, and Harbor Freight come to mind. Tractor Supply is usually a place to get chicken feed, fence posts, and motor oil. But if you wander through its workwear aisle, you will find a surprisingly solid stash of camping products, from headlamps to cast iron, heaters, and coolers, that, if you buy from a different brand, may cost you triple.
The only trick you should know is which ones are actually worth buying. A lot of camping gear looks tough in photos, but in reality, it falls apart the first time it gets rained on or dropped in the dirt. This is why we haven't included any item with a low review count. If you are new to camping or planning to do so in the near future, you should have a clear understanding of the must-have camping gear and which items you should avoid carrying unnecessarily.
If your budget is tight or you don't want to spend much on camping gear, there are many camping gadgets you can buy for under $25. Tractor Supply is also a place to get your camping supplies, and we have rounded up a list of 10 practical camping gadgets worth buying there.
Lodge cast iron cookware set (5 pcs)
Food is one of the most important considerations on a camping trip. Mostly, you'll want to cook out in the open, but your everyday utensils may not be ideal for that. You cannot rely on a single pan for all your cooking, which is why a cast-iron cooking set is a smarter choice for campers. Lodge's 5-piece cast iron set is the one to go for, with a 4.8-star rating from 118 reviews at Tractor Supply.
The best part is that it covers all the utensils you would need — a skillet, a griddle, and 3 pans that are sized for everything from bacon and eggs to a full skillet dinner. Cast iron holds heat evenly over a campfire or a propane burner, which matters when you are cooking without a stovetop with steady temperature control. The best part about Lodge's cast iron utensil set is that it comes pre-seasoned. So, it is ready to use out of the box, rather than requiring several minutes of break-in.
The durability is the selling point of this cast iron set. Since cast iron doesn't warp over an open flame the way any thinner cookware does, it only gets better with use. You can bundle this with other affordable camping tech and make your camping experience great.
SOG PowerPint multi-tool
A good multi-tool is one of the best tools to carry wherever you go. It comes into play in ways you don't expect until you are stuck without one. Loose tent stake, stubborn zipper pull, opening a can of beer, or a wire that needs cutting – these small jobs pile up fast and can take a good chunk of your time if you don't have the necessary tool with you. The SOG PowerPint multi-tool handles them well, and shoppers back that up with a 4.4-star rating across 51 reviews at Tractor Supply.
This multi-tool builds on SOG's reputation for compact tools that don't skimp on quality, which is why it made our list of multi-tools that outshine Swiss Army knives. Powerpint keeps up that promise and packs pliers, a knife blade, a screwdriver, and a few other essentials into a frame small enough to clip onto a belt loop or toss in a glovebox without worrying about the extra weight.
What sets a solid multi-tool apart from other flimsy ones is how the pliers feel under real pressure and working conditions. Reviewers have consistently noted that this one from SOG doesn't flex or wobble the way cheaper options do. It is made of stainless steel, so no question of rust from a rainy weekend.
DEWALT push & flip folding utility knife (DWHT10992)
You may not need a full multi-tool for some camping cut job and would want to carry something that specializes in it. Sometimes you just need something sharp that opens fast and folds away safely. And this is where the DEWALT Push & Flip folding utility knife model DWHT10992 comes in. It is a genuine standout at Tractor Supply, with an impressive 4.9-star rating from 167 user reviews, one of the strongest scores on this list.
You can deploy the blade with just a push of a button and a flipping action. There is no fumbling with a stiff mechanism when your hands are cold or greasy from setting up the fire. It locks open for safety during use and folds flat again for storage. This way, it cannot cut into a pocket or a bag when it is not in use. DEWALT also backs the knife with replaceable blades, which means a dull edge doesn't mean buying a whole new tool.
It is a small, cheap addition to the kit and comes from a reputable brand. This utility knife from DEWALT is the kind of thing you reach for more times than you can imagine — opening boxes, trimming rope, prepping food. There are a few other budget-friendly options that are worth a look and comparison.
Weber 18-inch Jumbo Joe charcoal grill
A propane stove works fine for boiling water, but nothing replicates the taste of food cooked over real charcoal. The Weber 18-inch Jumbo Joe charcoal grill is portable enough to fit in a truck bed and still delivers great flavor. Its numbers also speak to how good it is, proving it has earned a loyal following, with a 4.8-star rating from over 1,000 reviews at Tractor Supply.
The porcelain-enameled bowl and lid resist rust even after a summer of humid campsites, and the tuck-away legs fold flat for easy storage. It is portable enough so that it doesn't eat up the trunk space on the drive out. An 18-inch cooking grate is enough for a full family dinner without being too bulky to carry from the truck to the fire pit. Charcoal grills do require a bit more caution than propane grills, though. So, you should know how to handle it before using it for the first time.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, charcoal should never be burned in an enclosed space, such as a tent or camper, because it can build up harmful carbon monoxide. You should use it outside, in the open. If you are looking for something portable, there are plenty of portable grill options available.
Mr. Heater 4,000-9,000 BTU liquid propane portable buddy heater
Surviving cold nights is one of the main reasons why most people skip fall and winter camping. But a portable heater can easily fix that, making the conditions cozy enough for a relaxed sleep on those chilly nights. The Mr. Heater Portable Buddy heater is practically the standard in this category, and the number of reviews shows how much people trust this brand and this heater. This heater has a 4.6-star rating based on over 1,600 reviews at Tractor Supply.
It runs on a small 1-pound propane bottle or connects to a larger tank with an optional hose, giving you flexibility depending on the length of your trip. The 4000 to 9000 BTU range is suitable for a small tent or camper without overheating the space, and a built-in tip-over shutoff automatically cuts the gas if the heater is knocked over. Safety is of utmost priority when dealing with devices such as heaters, as carbon monoxide can be fatal in a poorly ventilated camp.
This is the reason why you should also invest in an oxygen depletion sensor like the Buddy. If you want something from a different brand, you have many good options in the portable propane range.
GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL camp chair
When you have everything sorted, from your sleep to your food, one thing that might sound like an afterthought but is worth carrying for those quiet moments is a camping chair. The GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker XL camping chair is one of the best camping chair options available at Tractor Supply, and it features a true rocking motion, which is rare, especially in portable seating. The chair is backed by some serious numbers — a 4.7-star rating from over 600 reviews.
The Freestyle Rocker's patented spring-action base lets it rock smoothly on grass, gravel, or packed dirt without needing a flat surface underneath for comfort. It is built oversized with a wider seat and a taller back than a standard folding chair, which not only makes it a better fit for taller people but also makes it comfortable for anyone who just wants more room to stretch after a long hike or drive. This camping chair is available in two different color options — black and indigo.
You can fold this one down to a size small enough to sling over your shoulder using the included carry strap. It doesn't take up much space in a packed vehicle. If you already have this one or want to go for a different brand, we have a roundup of some of the best foldable camping chairs.
Coleman Kompact sleeping bag
Staying warm and cozy is the difference between a memorable camping trip and a miserable one. While you will find many options for sleeping bags, the Coleman Kompact 40-degree sleeping bag does the job without taking up half the trunk. It is one of the best-rated sleeping bags available at Tractor Supply, holding a 4.9-star rating from 69 buyers. This sleeping bag is suitable for temperatures as low as 40°F, covering most spring and fall weather across the country.
The Coleman Kompact sleeping bag comes with a thermolock draft tube that prevents heat loss through the zipper. If it gets dirty, you can put it in a machine, as it is machine washable. The interior of this sleeping bag is roomy, ensuring that it doesn't feel restrictive for side sleepers. There are different versions of this model available for different temperatures, and this 40F version costs $89.99.
Cold weather is no joke, especially when you're sleeping outdoors, even at temperatures that don't feel extreme during the day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can set in even at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person gets chilled by rain or sweat overnight. This is the reason why, aside from a good sleeping bag, you should also get heating camping gadgets to stay warm and avoid putting yourself in danger.
YETI 50 qt. Tundra Haul wheeled cooler
If you are not in favor of carrying your cooler to the campsite, you can get one with wheels. This type of cooler can be dragged over gravel, thrown in the truck bed, and moved here and there with ease, and it will keep your stuff chilled for days at a time. The YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler, with a 47.32-liter (12.5-gallon) capacity, is built to withstand such abuse. It is also one of the most trusted products on the entire list, scoring 4.7 stars across 2,500+ reviews at Tractor Supply.
It has wheels, and they are genuinely useful, as you can easily roll it across a campground, because a loaded 48-liter cooler is quite heavy, to be honest. With Rotomolded construction and thick insulation, the cooler is almost indestructible and can keep ice cold for days, not hours, even in hot weather. The latches are also strong enough to survive being tossed around during loading and unloading.
Keeping food cold isn't just about convenience either. The Food and Drug Administration recommends keeping perishable food at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below just to prevent bacterial growth. This is something you can achieve with this YETI cooler. There is a bunch of cold-weather comfort gear that you can pair with a serious cooler setup.
Coleman 400-Lumen Classic rechargeable LED lantern
Camping trips get a lot easier when you are not fumbling around in the dark to find your key or other small items. That is exactly why a lantern earns its keep. You do have your smartphone with you, but a lantern is something you would want for that camping feel and to light up your tent, since your phone's flashlight won't last for many hours. The Coleman 400-Lumen Classic lantern is sufficient to brighten a tent, a picnic table, or the walk back from the bathroom at 2 a.m.
The best part is that since it is rechargeable, you skip the hassle of packing extra batteries. All you need to do is charge it up before you head out, and it is ready to go for the whole trip. The housing is built to withstand drops, bumps, and the general wear and tear that comes from tossing the lantern in and out of a car or backpack. The lantern can run for up to 20 hours when fully charged, so it can easily get you through a full night.
It has a 4.7-star rating from 60 reviews on Tractor Supply and has clearly held up for people who actually use it. However, if you are still deciding between a lantern and something more portable, like a headlamp, you should know what to look for, because brightness alone doesn't tell the whole story.
DynaTrap 1/2 Acre outdoor insect trap
Mosquitoes can ruin a good evening outside real fast. It can prompt you to head inside, and if a couple of mosquitoes get inside the tent, you know you have to clap your way through the night to get them. The DynaTrap 1/2-acre outdoor insect trap is designed to take away that headache. You just plug it in and let it run day and night. It uses UV light to pull in mosquitoes, gnats, flies, moths, wasps, and other flying bugs. A fan then sucks them into a basket where they are trapped for good.
There is no spray, no smoke, and no mess to deal with. It is one of those simple camping gadgets that can not only make your campsite comfortable but even your backyard, for that matter. Setting it up is easy too. You can hang it about 3-6 feet above the ground and keep it 20-40 feet away from your patio or seating area. That way, it pulls bugs towards itself instead of toward you. It is water-resistant too, so leaving it outside won't be a problem.
On Tractor Supply, it has a 4.2-star rating, and most buyers say it actually reduces bug traffic in their backyard or at their campsite. For $59.99, it is a solid pick if you want to camp in peace with those frustrating bugs.
Methodology
To choose this list from Tractor Supply, we focused on real-world performance and long-term durability. Every item on this list boasts at least a 4.0-star rating backed by plenty of verified buyer reviews. We prioritized multi-functional, space-saving gear built for true camping conditions. We looked closely at battery life, weather resistance, and how easy these tools are to use when you are out in the open.