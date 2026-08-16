8 Foldable Finds From Home Depot That Are Great For Camping Trips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having the right gear can make or break a camping trip, but there are some compromises that any camper needs to make before they can perfect their setup. Space is one of them: The more gear you take with you, the more prepared you'll be, and the more comfortable and convenient you can make your trip. However, take too much gear, and you'll be weighed down. Plus, there's only so much room in your vehicle — or in your backpack if you're on a hiking trip — so choosing which gear is worth bringing along is key.

Folding gear is a great way to make the best of that compromise, since it offers all the utility of non-folding gear but can take up less space when you're lugging it to and from your campsite. There are a multitude of retailers to purchase said gear from, including some less conventional ones. Home Depot might be best known as a place to stock up on tools, but it also offers a larger range of camping equipment than you might expect. We've already put together a rundown of Home Depot's top-rated camping gear, but now it's time to zero in on the foldable finds that are hiding within the retailer's range.