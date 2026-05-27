5 Foldable Finds From Harbor Freight That Are Great For Camping Trips

Camping's great, but it's the set-up and tear-down that can really be a pain. (Especially if you're short on space.) There's no two ways about it: Bulky equipment makes camping a much bigger hassle than it needs to be. And no matter if you're heading out in an SUV, a camper, or backpacking it, we could all use a little extra space where we can get it. That's why foldable gear is such a smart move. Campers can maximize their storage space without sacrificing utility.

One of the best places you can find all the foldable gear you need is Harbor Freight. The store might be best known for its affordable tools and garage equipment, but it also stocks its shelves with a ton of camping-friendly products perfect for your next trip. These five picks are all made to collapse and fold so you can and pack them down for easier, space-saving transport. Take a look before you hit the road next.